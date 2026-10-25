Chris Mbendera’s death exposes Malawi’s unfinished business in preserving music heritage

Malawi’s grief over the death of veteran musician and theatre actor Chris Mbendera is a reminder that a country’s cultural treasures are often appreciated most deeply when the people who created them are no longer alive to witness their impact.

Mbendera died on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, where he was receiving treatment for cancer. He was laid to rest at his home village of Mlambala, under Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo District, on Friday, October 23, according to Nation Online.

For many Malawians, his name will forever be associated with “Nsima Ya Utaka”, the memorable song that made him a household name during the early 2000s and the era of Music Splash. Often remembered through its references to nsima ya mgaiwa and roasted utaka, the song captured the familiarity of Malawian food, domestic life and the experiences of ordinary people.

Its appeal was rooted in cultural authenticity. Mbendera did not need to sing about distant lifestyles or unfamiliar experiences to connect with his audience. He drew from the everyday world of Malawians, turning food and domestic life into a musical memory that survived beyond its original moment of popularity.

That is the power of cultural music. It entertains, but it also documents society. It preserves expressions, tastes, traditions and shared experiences that might otherwise disappear from the public record. Through a song, an artist can capture a particular period of national life more memorably than a formal historical account.

Yet Mbendera’s contribution was not confined to music. Before gaining wider recognition as a singer, he was an accomplished theatre actor who performed in Wakhumbata Ensemble Theatre’s production Kabuha Tragedy, directed by the late Du Chisiza Jnr. His former colleague Jeremiah Mwaungulu described him as a passionate actor who travelled from Lilongwe to Blantyre for an audition and earned his role through his performance.

Mbendera also ventured into politics, contesting the Mangochi South parliamentary seat in 2019 and 2025. His journey across theatre, music and politics reflected the multiple ways artists can participate in public life.

Following news of his death, social media became a space for collective remembrance. Fans revisited his songs, shared recordings and recalled the period when his music was part of Malawi’s popular entertainment culture. The response demonstrated that his work had secured a place in the country’s cultural memory.

However, public mourning raises a difficult question: what happens to the people who create these cultural treasures before their deaths turn their contributions into national talking points?

Malawi must be careful not to confuse the popularity of an artist’s work with the financial security of the artist. A song may be widely recognised, repeatedly played and fondly remembered without necessarily generating dependable income for its creator. Public affection does not automatically guarantee fair royalties, enforceable copyright, access to healthcare or financial protection in old age.

There is no basis to conclude from Mbendera’s death alone that he was denied royalties or lacked adequate support. His passing, however, provides an opportunity to examine whether the systems supporting Malawi’s creative professionals are strong enough to protect artists throughout their careers.

The country is not starting from zero. The Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) exists to protect creators’ rights, license the use of copyrighted works and collect and distribute royalties. In July 2026, the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation reported that COSOMA distributed K1.8 billion in blank-media levy royalties to musicians, filmmakers and literary creators.

That demonstrates that institutional mechanisms for compensating creative work are operating. The more important question is whether these mechanisms can consistently reach the right holders, respond to changing patterns of music consumption and provide transparent, dependable returns to the people whose work generates cultural and commercial value.

In an era when music travels through radio, television, digital streaming, social media and public performances, copyright protection cannot remain disconnected from how audiences actually consume creative content. Artists need practical assistance to register their works, understand contracts, identify unauthorised use and establish their entitlement to royalties. Rights holders also need accessible information about how money is collected and distributed.

The welfare question is equally important. Creative careers can be unpredictable, with income fluctuating according to performances, demand, commercial partnerships and the continued use of recorded material. Without savings, insurance, pension arrangements or other safety nets, even an established artist may face uncertainty when illness or age interrupts their ability to work.

These are structural challenges, not problems that should be left entirely to families, friends and well-wishers to address through emergency appeals. Malawi should explore sustainable welfare arrangements for eligible artists, alongside stronger links between professional associations, healthcare providers, insurers, financial institutions and government agencies responsible for the creative sector.

Preserving musical heritage also requires more than erecting tombstones or holding memorial ceremonies. Malawi needs a systematic programme to document and digitise recordings, photographs, interviews, lyrics, performance footage and biographies of its musical pioneers. Such material should be properly catalogued, preserved against loss and made accessible for research, education and cultural appreciation, subject to copyright and the necessary permissions.

An encouraging development came in September 2026, when Nation Online reported that Ubuntu Music People had established a permanent Music Heritage Fund to support research, storytelling, exhibitions, recordings, publications and other preservation initiatives. The fund offers an opportunity to strengthen the country’s approach to cultural memory, particularly if its work is sustained through transparent management and partnerships.

The initiative should be part of a broader national effort involving COSOMA, the Ministry responsible for culture, broadcasters, universities, musicians’ organisations, private companies and families holding important historical recordings. The objective should be to build a reliable national archive rather than allow the survival of Malawi’s musical history to depend on scattered private collections and social media accounts.

There is also a responsibility on commercial users of music. Broadcasters, event organisers, businesses and digital platforms that benefit from Malawian creative work should respect licensing requirements and support fair compensation. Corporate partnerships could help finance archival projects, artist development and welfare programmes without compromising creators’ rights or artistic independence.

Most importantly, recognition must begin while artists are still alive. National honours, cultural awards, interviews, documentaries and public performances should celebrate pioneering musicians during their lifetimes, giving younger generations an opportunity to learn directly from them. Documentation should not wait until families are searching for old photographs and recordings after a funeral.

Mbendera’s passing reminds Malawi that cultural heritage is not preserved by nostalgia alone. It survives when the songs are protected, the histories are documented, the rights are respected and the people who create the work have a fair opportunity to benefit from it.

His association with “Nsima Ya Utaka” will continue to evoke memories of a familiar Malawi: a country whose identity is expressed not only through its national symbols and historical landmarks, but also through its food, language, humour, theatre and music.

The challenge now is to turn the emotion surrounding his death into lasting action. Malawi must build a creative economy in which musicians can earn from their work, retain control over their intellectual property and access support when their careers encounter hardship.

A nation’s respect for its cultural pioneers should not be measured only by the tributes paid at their funerals or the songs replayed after their deaths. It should also be measured by the protection, recognition and opportunities they receive while they are alive.

Chris Mbendera helped turn the rhythms of ordinary Malawian life into a lasting musical memory. Preserving that legacy means protecting the wider cultural landscape that made his music possible—and ensuring that future generations of artists can create, earn and leave their own enduring contributions.

That is the unfinished business of preserving Malawi’s musical heritage: keeping the rhythm of the soil alive while safeguarding the people whose voices give it meaning.

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