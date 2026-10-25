What exactly warranted Kamlepo Kalua suspension as Umodzi Holding Chief?

By Edgar Kelvin Ng’ambi

The suspension of Kamlepo Kalua at Umodzi Group has generated plenty of debate, much of it driven by political loyalties and emotions.

But perhaps we are missing the bigger picture. Beyond the personalities, this saga raises an important question: Can someone who has spent a lifetime in politics successfully make the transition to the corporate world?

I have known Kamlepo as a politician for as long as I can remember. Very few people, myself included, know him as anything else. That background matters, and this whole matter must be put into context.

It is difficult to look at this issue without a political lens. Almost impossible.

According to unconfirmed reports, several issues were raised at a board meeting, including procurement and human resources matters, particularly the alleged procedural irregularities surrounding employee dismissals and the transfer of staff between departments. Instead of clarifying the issues, Kamlepo is alleged to have lost his temper, accused the board of being politically motivated and stormed out of the meeting.

Board Chairperson Geobra Kamanga is reported to have tried to calm the situation and even pleaded with Kamlepo to remain in the meeting. Kamlepo reportedly would have none of it.

The board subsequently resolved to suspend him, reportedly over what was described as unprofessional conduct, alongside the other concerns that had been raised.

Now, let us get something straight. As chairman of the board, it was Geobra Kamanga’s responsibility to communicate the board’s decision to Kalua. Listen carefully: the board’s decision, not Geobra Kamanga’s personal decision.

Being a politician can be an advantage, but it can also be Kamlepo’s undoing. There are reports that he made unilateral decisions and threw his weight around, perhaps believing that he had the backing of powerful political figures. After all, he was a political appointee.

Knowing Kamlepo’s political background, I would not entirely dismiss the possibility that he carried some of that political approach into the corporate environment. His public and political track record is part of the context in which his conduct must be examined.

My biggest observation is that Kamlepo appears to be struggling to make the transition from politics to the corporate world. And he is certainly not alone. This is one of the biggest challenges facing political appointees—or, let me put it differently, corporate appointees who are politicians.

There is a world of difference between running a constituency and running an organisation staffed by professionals, where you must also be accountable to a board of directors. In a corporate environment, you cannot simply rely on political influence, personal authority or the force of your personality. Decisions must be justified, procedures must be followed, and accountability is non-negotiable.

On the available accounts, Kamlepo may have failed that first critical test.

Also, those directing all their criticism at Board Chairperson Geobra Kamanga should take a step back and try to understand how the corporate world works.

I have known Geobra for many years. He is a seasoned corporate professional, a chartered accountant with considerable experience. From where I stand, communicating a board resolution is part of the responsibility that comes with being chairman. It is therefore unfair to turn a collective board decision into a personal vendetta against him.

Let us not confuse accountability with emotion, or corporate governance with political loyalty.

And knowing Kamlepo, I would not be surprised if this whole saga has more to do with his approach to authority than some people are willing to admit. That is my personal assessment.

But one thing is certain: you cannot carry the politics of the constituency into every boardroom and expect everyone to fall in line.

Because you can’t say “tchwe mwana tchwe” everywhere!