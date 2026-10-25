Zambia celebrates 62nd birthday with mixed narratives on freedom, economic justice

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia on Saturday, October 24, marked 62 years of independence sharply divided over what independence means in 2026.

President Hakainde Hichilema, in his address on the eve of the anniversary, framed this year’s commemoration under the theme “Zambia at 62: Our journey, our growth, our future.”

“Tomorrow marks 62 years since our forefathers and mothers lifted our national flag, with pride and determination,” Hichilema said last night, paying tribute to Kenneth Kaunda, Harry Nkumbula, Simon Kapwepwe, Alexander Grey Zulu, Humphrey Mulemba, Nalumino Mundia, Mama Julia Chikamoneka and Mama Betty Chilombo Chilunga.

“At 62, we reflect on our journey with pride. Under our motto, One Zambia, One Nation, One People, we have walked the path of peace, unity, stability and progress. We have built schools, hospitals, roads, airports and power stations. We have held elections and seen smooth transitions.”

He said the focus is now his “Grow Zambia Agenda” to move from stabilisation to accelerated growth: “We want to produce more maize, more wheat and more copper. We are generating more electricity, attracting more tourists and facilitating more exports, all while safeguarding the vulnerable and building strong institutions.”

That official narrative of stability and growth was openly rejected today by main opposition leaders.

Citizens First: “We will not take part”

Citizens First (CF), led by Dr. Harry Kalaba, said it is boycotting today’s official celebrations.

In a statement by Secretary General Martin Kaluba, the party said it is “not necessary to celebrate, considering the pain the country has allegedly endured.”

Kaluba cited the continued detention of opposition figures including Brian Mundubile, Makebi Zulu and 16 others, “with most of them yet to be taken to court,” and the unresolved death of Mutotwe Kafwaya during the 13 August election-night raid.

“The family of Mutotwe Kafwaya is still mourning and the government has not issued a comprehensive report on what transpired,” he said.

Kaluba argued that independence has lost its substance: “Independence is about freedom of expression and freedom of movement, alleging that people currently cannot speak freely or criticize the government.”

CF is among several Tonse Alliance affiliates whose members are wearing black today in mourning rather than celebration colours.

Socialist Party: “Political independence without economic liberation is a hollow shell”

Socialist Party President Fred M’membe offered a different critique — not just of political space, but of the economy.

“Today, we mark 62 years since our founding fathers and mothers lowered the Union Jack and raised our sacred flag, signalling the birth of a sovereign Zambia. We honour the ultimate sacrifices of our liberation heroes,” M’membe said in his independence message today.

“However, as we reflect on this historic milestone, we must confront a painful truth. Political independence without economic liberation is a hollow shell.”

M’membe said true freedom cannot exist “where our youth roam the streets without jobs, where our mothers cannot afford three square meals a day, and where our national wealth is exported to benefit foreign multinationals while our people languish in poverty.”

He said his party stands with “the working class, the peasant farmers, and the forgotten youth” and pledged to “dismantle the neocolonial structures holding our economy hostage, reclaim our natural resources, and build a society rooted in equity, justice, and solidarity.”

Zambia attained independence on 24 October 1964. Today’s 62nd anniversary is the first since the death of former President Edgar Lungu and since the disputed 13 August 2026 election that returned Hichilema with a 60.49% win, an election whose petition window was marred by police sealing off court access and which has left the main challengers facing treason charges.