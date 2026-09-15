Hichilema chairs first cabinet meeting: Pushes for faster delivery of “Grow Zambia Agenda”

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-President Hakainde Hichilema on Monday chaired the first Cabinet meeting of his Government’s renewed mandate, calling for renewed urgency to turn policy into tangible results for Zambians under the administration’s flagship “Grow Zambia Agenda.”

In his opening remarks, President Hichilema told ministers that the renewed mandate carried a renewed responsibility to deliver, urging Cabinet to take the lead in driving implementation of the Government’s economic blueprint.

The Grow Zambia Agenda, the President said, is anchored on three key pillars: job creation, revenue generation for the Treasury, and the creation of business opportunities across all parts of the country.

“The focus of Government must be on translating economic growth into tangible improvements in the lives and livelihoods of all Zambians,” Hichilema stated, according to a statement released after the meeting. “We must ensure that the benefits of economic progress are reflected in the everyday lives of citizens.”

He emphasized that Cabinet has a direct responsibility to ensure that policies and programmes under the agenda are implemented decisively and deliver measurable impact across all sectors and provinces.

The meeting sets the tone for the new term, with the administration signaling a shift from planning to execution as it seeks to accelerate growth, create jobs, and broaden economic opportunities nationwide.

The Grow Zambia Agenda has been positioned by the Government as the central framework for guiding development priorities, investment, and public service delivery through to the next elections.