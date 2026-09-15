CTS Boss Kilmer Inspired by Malawi’s Business Success Stories

The Chief Executive Officer of CTS Group of Companies, Jacqueline Bokosi Kilmer, says her determination to succeed in business is driven by the inspiration she draws from successful entrepreneurs in Malawi.

Kilmer made the remarks on Wenesday September 7,following the launch of CTS Auto Parts in Lilongwe, the company’s third subsidiary, which specialises in the sale and distribution of various automotive spare parts.

She said successful entrepreneurs, including Shepherd Bushiri, continue to inspire her to remain focused and persistent despite criticism and challenges.

“People often talk negatively about Shepherd Bushiri, but he does not allow that to discourage him.

He continues to move forward. People also say many things about me, but I do not allow their words to discourage me. I will continue moving forward,” Kilmer said.

She said she would like to meet some of Malawi’s prominent businesspeople whenever she visits the country, particularly those who have built successful businesses.

Kilmer said her vision goes beyond the launch of CTS Auto Parts, as she remains committed to expanding the CTS Group into different sectors.

The company already operates CTS Courier and CTS Funeral Services, with CTS Auto Parts becoming its latest business venture.

She further disclosed that the company is preparing to launch CTS Travel, another venture aimed at diversifying the group’s business portfolio.

According to Kilmer, the expansion is part of her long-term vision to build a strong and diversified business group while creating opportunities in different sectors.

The launch of CTS Auto Parts comes at a time when businesses in Malawi continue to face challenges linked to foreign exchange shortages and difficulties in accessing imported goods.

Kilmer, however, said such challenges would not stop her from pursuing her business ambitions, stressing that persistence and learning from successful entrepreneurs remain key to her journey.