CTS Group Expands Into Auto Parts Business Amid Economic Challenges

CTS Group of Companies has officially opened CTS Auto Parts in Lilongwe, in a development that the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Institute (SMEDI) says reflects growing confidence and resilience among local entrepreneurs despite Malawi’s challenging economic environment.

The new outlet, which will provide vehicle spare parts and related services, was officially opened today, with SMEDI Executive Director Kondwani Kachamba serving as guest of honour.

Speaking during the launch, Kachamba described the investment as a positive sign of economic recovery, particularly after years of foreign exchange shortages that have made it difficult for businesses that depend on imported goods to operate.

He said the decision to venture into the spare parts business, which relies heavily on imports, demonstrates that local entrepreneurs are finding ways to remain resilient despite the economic difficulties facing the country.

Kachamba also commended CTS Group founder Jacqueline Bokosi for her determination, recalling that the business started as a courier service before overcoming several setbacks, including fraud and counterfeit activities involving the company on social media.

He said the growth of the business from a courier service into a group of companies demonstrates the importance of perseverance and innovation in entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, CTS Group General Manager Joseph Manda said CTS Auto Parts has been established to provide Malawians with reliable, affordable and easily accessible vehicle spare parts and services.

Manda said the company has partnered with professional mechanics and dealers to ensure customers receive quality products and services.

He added that the initiative is also aimed at reducing the financial burden faced by motorists when maintaining and repairing their vehicles.

According to Manda, the Lilongwe outlet is only the beginning, as the company plans to expand its operations to Mzuzu, Blantyre and Zomba in the near future.

The expansion will bring CTS Auto Parts’ services closer to more motorists across the country.