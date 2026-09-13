Apostle Kawinga’s ministries extends caring hand to northern region chiefs

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Apostle Clifford Kawinga ‘s Salvation for All Ministries International (SAMI) through Hope Field Initiatives has extended its caring hand to northern region traditional leaders.

Over the weekend, Apostle Kawinga brought together chiefs from the Northern Region for a prayer service in Mzuzu.

The meeting was under the theme, “United Vision: Strengthening Church-Community Ties Through Spiritual and Traditional Leadership.”

The meeting brings together Paramount Chiefs, Senior Chiefs, Traditional Authorities (T/As), Sub-Traditional Authorities (Sub-T/As), and church leaders from across the region.

Apostle Kawaga disclosed that the meeting was essential for the development of the region.

“The meeting aims to strengthen collaboration between the Church and traditional leadership, promote unity among leaders, and explore ways of working together to foster spiritual growth, community development, peace, and moral values within communities.

“The engagement also provides an opportunity to highlight the ministry’s Hope Field Initiative, a community empowerment and food security programme of “Empowering Communities, Sustaining Hope,” said The Man of God.

He added, “Through the initiative, SAMI works with farming communities by supporting agricultural activities through solar powered irrigation systems, farm inputs, maize seed, and fertiliser, while also promoting spiritual transformation through the Word of God.

“The Hope Field Initiative seeks to contribute to food security, sustainable livelihoods, poverty reduction, and community empowerment, helping communities become more self-reliant and resilient”.

The man of God explains further, “This reflects the ministry’s commitment to building strong partnerships with traditional leaders in advancing holistic community transformation spiritually, socially, and economically while working together for the wellbeing and sustainable development of communities across Malawi”.

The ministry is using the gathering to share the Word of God with traditional authorities at Chisanga Complex.

The engagement follows similar meetings with traditional leaders from the Southern and Central regions earlier this year.

More than 50 pastors trained by the ministry are also expected to graduate during the function.

Paramount Chiefs M’mbelwa and Chikulamayembe, a representative of Chief Kyungu, and civic leaders including the Mayor of Mzuzu are attending the gathering.