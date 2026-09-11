Friday, 11 Sep 2026

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Mutharika delivers: NRB up with Nzika Digital ID wallet

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MaraviPost

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Seven months after President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, directed the National Registration Bureau(NRB) to implement a digital identity wallet to modernize identity services in the country, the government is set to launch the Nzika Digital ID wallet next week.

The initiative demonstrates Mutharika’s commitment to secure, efficient and citizen centred digital services, with support from development partners, including the United Nations Development Programme.

The government, through NRB, is now implementing the Nzika Digital ID wallet, an innovative solution designed to modernize Malawi’s Identity Management System, enhance convenience and reduce barriers to accessing digital services.

In his State of the Nation Address delivered in Parliament on February 13, 2026, President Mutharika directed the NRB to among others, implement a digital identity wallet.

The Nzika Wallet keeps a verified copy of citizens on their phones so that they can prove who they are without carrying the physical card.

This is one of Mutharika’s great achievements towards digitalisation agenda.

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