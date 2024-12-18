Malawians struggle to obtain National IDs amid persistent challenges

By Burnett Munthali

The process of obtaining or replacing national identity cards (IDs) in Malawi continues to frustrate citizens due to ongoing inefficiencies and infrastructure failures at the National Registration Bureau (NRB). A visit to the NRB offices in Lilongwe on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, revealed a bleak situation where applicants were unable to access their renewed or replacement IDs, primarily due to network challenges and frequent power outages.

This reporter observed long queues of frustrated citizens at the NRB offices, many of whom expressed disappointment in the government’s inability to streamline the ID issuance process. According to an NRB officer on duty, no applicants had been assisted that day due to a complete lack of network connectivity. “Today, we have not been able to serve anyone because there has been no network. The entire process is paralyzed, and applicants are forced to return home empty-handed,” she lamented.

National IDs play a crucial role in Malawi’s socio-economic and political landscape. They are required for accessing essential services such as opening bank accounts, obtaining loans, registering for social welfare programs, and voting. Without valid IDs, citizens are effectively excluded from participating in many aspects of daily life.

The NRB’s struggles are therefore not just a minor inconvenience but a significant barrier to national development. As one applicant, Mr. George Phiri, explained, “I need my ID to process a bank loan for my business. I’ve been here three times already, but each time, I’m told to come back because the network is down. This is unacceptable.”

The root cause of the delays appears to be a combination of poor network infrastructure and frequent electricity blackouts. The NRB relies heavily on digital systems to process applications and retrieve records, but without a stable internet connection, the system grinds to a halt.

Power outages, another persistent issue in Malawi, further exacerbate the situation. Offices are often left without electricity for hours, rendering computers and other essential equipment unusable. While some government offices have generators, fuel shortages and high maintenance costs make their use inconsistent.

An NRB official, who preferred to remain anonymous, highlighted these challenges: “The problem is systemic. Even when we have power, the network is slow or completely unavailable. We are doing our best, but the infrastructure is just not up to the task.”

The consequences of these inefficiencies are far-reaching. Citizens are forced to make repeated trips to NRB offices, incurring additional costs for transportation and lost income from time spent away from work.

For some, the delays have even led to missed opportunities. “I was supposed to travel abroad for a job, but I couldn’t because I didn’t have my ID to process my passport,” shared Ms. Grace Banda, another frustrated applicant. “The government needs to fix this urgently; it’s affecting our lives in very real ways.”

Malawians are now calling on the government to address the challenges at the NRB as a matter of urgency. Stakeholders have proposed several potential solutions, including:

Firstly, investing in reliable and high-speed internet for government offices.

Secondly, establishing offline systems that can temporarily handle applications during network downtimes.

Thirdly, reducing dependence on the national grid by equipping offices with solar power systems.

Fourthly , expanding services to more local offices to reduce congestion at main branches.

The struggles at the NRB are symptomatic of a broader issue affecting government services in Malawi. Similar complaints have been raised about delays and inefficiencies at passport o…