Malawi launches COMESA e-CO to boost trade

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Government on Tuesday launched the COMESA Electronic Certificate of Origin(e-CO),a digital platform aimed at streamlining trade processes in the country.

The initiative is part of the country’s efforts to facilitate trade and improve the business environment.

Speaking at the launch in Blantyre, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry Christina Zakeyo, emphasized the importance of the digital platform in reducing delays and increasing efficiency in trade processes.

Said Zakeyo:”With this electronic certificate, traders can now process their documentation online, eliminating the need for manual processing and reducing the risk of fraud.”

She said the e-CO is a digital document that certifies the origin of goods being exported or imported.

“This platform is expected to benefit the private sector by reducing the time and cost associated with manual processing,” added the PS.

On his part, Executive Director for Corporate Services at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Douglas Katchomoza said the e-CO is expected to enhance revenue collection and reduce origin fraud.

According to Katchomoza, the new system will simplify customs procedures and facilitate trade.

He said:”Origin fraud occurs when a product or consignment is falsely claimed to originate from a beneficiary company within the COMESA region, resulting in lost revenue.

“The e-CO will enable easier verification of the actual origin of goods, eliminating fraud and benefiting the MRA.

“The new system will also expedite customs clearance, allowing importers to quickly verify the authenticity of certificates.

“This will reduce delays and increase confidence among importers.”

Malawi is the second country in the COMESA region to implement the e-CO system, after Eswatini.