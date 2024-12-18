TNM Mpamba awarded for Ndikankhe loan innovation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-TNM Mpamba has received the Corporate Shared Value Innovation Award in the innovation category for its pioneering loan solution, Mpamba Ndikankhe which has revolutionalised financial inclusion through easy to access instant loans.

The award was presented in Lilongwe on Wednesday night by Trade Minister, Sosten Gwengwe at the ICS Africa Corporate Shared Value Awards ceremony held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Mpamba Ndikankhe has been recognized for offering small, instant loans without the burden for collateral or complicated credit checks.

The service enables individuals to invest in their businesses, meet personal financial needs, and improve their livelihoods.

TNM Mpamba General Manager, Christopher Sukasuka hailed the recognition as confirmation of the positive impact of the loan innovation.

“Mpamba Ndikankhe leverages TNM Mpamba’s extensive mobile money infrastructure and agent network, ensuring scalability and wide-reaching impact across Malawi,” said Sukasuka.

He said that the award signifies the growth of Mpamba attesting to its unwavering commitment to enhancing financial inclusion in the country.

“Mpamba Ndikankhe directly brings addresses financial inclusion to Malawians, where a significant proportion of the population remains excluded from financial services.

We are bridging the financial gap for millions of unbanked and underserved individuals, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs such as healthcare expenses, education fees, and small business investments,” he said.

To date Mpamba Ndikankhe has disbursed over K30 billion in loans and extended to over 1.7 million customers providing instant, collateral-free loans via mobile devices, a service previously inaccessible to many low-income earners, small-scale traders, farmers, and rural entrepreneurs.

The injection of liquidity into the informal sector drives economic growth, boosts grassroots entrepreneurship, and stimulates commerce at the local level.

Mpamba Ndikankhe provides loans to individuals as well as Mpamba agents who use it to grow their businesses.

This empowers users to grow their enterprises, fostering entrepreneurship and economic participation, especially in rural areas where traditional banking services are limited.