Lilongwe Water Board recognized for being best certified

By Owen Nyaka

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has been recognized by the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) during the World Accreditation Day 2026 commemoration as the recipient of the Best Certified Ministry, Department and Agency (MDA) Award.

The Award was presented in recognition of the Boards commitment to implementing and maintaining an effective ISO 9001 Quality Management System, demonstrating excellence in quality management, continual improvement, and customer-focused service delivery.

World Accreditation Day is a global initiative celebrated annually on June 9 by the Global Accreditation Cooperation (GLOBAC) to raise awareness of the importance of accreditation in supporting international trade, innovation, consumer confidence, and sustainable development.

Although the rest of the world commemorated on June 9, Malawi held its national commemoration on July 8 in Blantyre to allow for broader stakeholders participation and to provide an opportunity to recognize organisations that have demonstrated excellence in quality and conformity assessment.

MBS Director of Quality Assurance Services, Mrs. Gloria Chaonamwene Mereka in presenting the Award, said this is acknowledgement that LWB demonstrated commitment to quality, competence and the effective implementation, maintenance and continual implementation of certified quality management system.

LWB Chief Executive Officer, Dan Chaweza in receiving the Award said they are extremely excited about this achievement and it means they are able to meet both local and international in service delivery.

He said this is also good news to customers to know that the services they are getting from LWB are of higher standards and acceptable by MBS.

“We received the news with much excitement because it means MBS and the entire population appreciates the efforts towards excellence service delivery by LWB management and staff. We are happy for this milestone achievement because it brings trust from our customers.” says Chaweza adding that, “we therefore pledge to continue working hard in order to further improve but also sustain our quality of service delivery”.

The event, organized by the MBS was under the theme “Innovation, Trust and Sustainability through Accreditation”, brought together representatives from Government, industry, academia, accredited laboratories, certified organisations, developments partners and the private sector.

The programme featured exhibits, innovations on accreditation, and the presentations of awards and certificates.