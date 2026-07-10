Chapman Freeborn helps restore Air Zimbabwe’s Harare–London Gatwick route

Chapman Freeborn, the global air aircraft charter and leasing specialist and part of Avia Solutions Group, has supported Air Zimbabwe with a tailored ACMI capacity solution for the planned resumption of direct scheduled services between Harare and London Gatwick.

The route is expected to restart by the end of July 2026, reconnecting Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom after more than 14 years. The service will be operated by Spanish carrier Plus Ultra using an Airbus A330 aircraft under a long-term ACMI agreement, with initial operations expected to include three weekly frequencies between Harare and London Gatwick.

Under the ACMI structure, Plus Ultra will provide the aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance, while the flights will operate under Air Zimbabwe’s flight code. Chapman Freeborn provided the ACMI and contract management support needed to help shape the long-haul operating structure for the route, working closely with the teams involved throughout the process.

The route represents more than the return of an air service. It re-establishes an important commercial, tourism and cultural link between the two countries, while improving travel options for the Zimbabwean diaspora, business travellers and tourists. It is also expected to support direct air freight capacity for time-sensitive exports, including horticultural and perishable products destined for the UK market.

“This is an important milestone for Air Zimbabwe and a significant step in restoring direct connectivity between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom. We are proud to have played an important role in supporting this project, working closely with Air Zimbabwe and Plus Ultra to help deliver the right structure for the route.

“Across Africa, we continue to see growing demand for flexible capacity solutions as airlines look to rebuild networks, respond to passenger demand and manage fleet requirements more efficiently. ACMI can play an important role in supporting that growth, particularly on strategic routes where speed, flexibility and operational reliability are essential,” says Linas Dovydenas, President – IMEA at Chapman Freeborn.

“Long-haul ACMI programmes require close coordination between airlines, operators, aviation authorities and commercial partners, from aircraft suitability and planning to regulatory requirements and operational readiness. In this case, our team supported the project from a capacity and contract management perspective, helping to bring together the right structure for a strategically important route. This project demonstrates how collaborative capacity solutions can help airlines restore important routes and bring strategic services back to market,” says Daniel Huggins, Director – ACMI & Leasing at Chapman Freeborn.

Chapman Freeborn’s ACMI team supports airlines worldwide with short-, medium- and long-term capacity requirements across narrowbody, widebody, regional and cargo aircraft.

The company provides tailored aircraft leasing and ACMI solutions that help carriers manage capacity, restore routes and respond to complex operational requirements.