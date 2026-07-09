NBM awards over 50 customers in “Waku Wa WAFCON” POS promo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has rewarded more than 50 customers with branded merchandise during the final activation of its ‘Waku Wa WAFCON’ Point-of-Sale (POS) campaign, held at Chipiku Plus in Zomba.

Customers walked away with branded items after spending K50,000 or more using NBM plc POS machines.

Each qualifying transaction gave customers a chance to get instant branded merchandise, including mugs, T-shirts, drinking bottles, caps and key holders, while also automatically entering them into monthly draws for cash prizes of up to K500,000 and a grand prize of an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Morocco to watch the Scorchers compete at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The activations are part of NBM plc’s nationwide “Waku Wa WAFCON” campaign, which has been running from May to July. The promotion is designed to reward customer loyalty while encouraging the use of cashless payments through POS services.

Speaking during the activation on Sunday, NBM plc Product Development and Strategy Manager Ibrahim Chapeyama said the campaign has continued to attract strong participation from customers across the country.

“The response has been truly encouraging. We have seen overwhelming participation, with more than 50 customers walking away with rewards,” said Chapeyama.

He said the promotion is not only rewarding customers but also promoting financial inclusion by encouraging the use of secure, fast and convenient digital payment solutions.

“Through this campaign, we are encouraging more customers and merchants to embrace POS transactions. It is a secure, fast and convenient way of doing business while also giving customers a chance to win exciting rewards,” he said.

With the promotion entering its final phase, Chapeyama urged customers and merchants to continue using NBM plc POS machines for transactions of K50,000 and above to increase their chances of winning the grand prize.

Among the winners was Smiley Witness, who described the experience as both surprising and memorable after receiving a prize following a routine purchase.

“I had just returned from church and decided to make a purchase. I never imagined I would win anything—it came as a complete surprise. I’m really happy and grateful,” he said.

Another winner, Alex Bwaila, also expressed delight after receiving an instant reward, saying the experience added excitement to the shopping trip and encouraged him to continue using NBM plc POS services.