2026 Zambia Decides: Sean Tembo joins Mundubile campaign trail, calls for UPND exit

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Independent Roma Constituency parliamentary candidate Sean Tembo has joined presidential contender Brian Mundubile on the campaign trail in Kawambwa.

He urged Zambians to vote out the ruling United Party for National Development in the upcoming general election.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Kawambwa District on Wednesday, Mr. Tembo accused the United Party for National Development government of failing to deliver on key pledges.

He claimed that many of the promises made to Zambians before the party took office in 2021 remain unfulfilled.

“The United Party for National Development has failed to honour its promises and must be voted out,” Mr. Tembo told supporters gathered in Kawambwa town.

His remarks drew loud applause from crowds who have been attending opposition rallies across the Northern Province.

Mr. Tembo called on voters to support the Mundubile–Makebi Zulu presidential ticket.

He said Zambia needs new leadership to address the country’s mounting economic and social challenges.

He argued that change at the ballot box was the only way to restore accountability and improve livelihoods.

Mr. Tembo’s appearance alongside Mr. Mundubile in Kawambwa signals growing cooperation among opposition figures ahead of the polls.

It also underscores efforts to consolidate support behind a single alternative to the ruling party in key constituencies.

The rally in Kawambwa comes as opposition parties continue to intensify their campaigns nationwide.

Political leaders are traversing the country to drum up support for their respective candidates ahead of the August 13 General Election.

With just weeks to go, the campaign season is sharpening, with economic hardship and unmet promises dominating voter conversations in Kawambwa and beyond.