Wednesday, 8 Jul 2026

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Cargo plane missing near Pakistan found after 12-hour search

1 Min Read

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by

Burnett Munthali

A cargo plane went missing near Pakistan on Tuesday.

The aircraft lost contact with air traffic control while flying over a remote area.

Authorities immediately launched a search and rescue operation.

Military helicopters and ground teams were deployed to the region.

The plane was carrying commercial freight and had two crew members on board.

Officials said weather conditions made the search difficult.

Radar contact was lost shortly after the pilot reported turbulence.

Aviation authorities issued an alert to neighboring countries.

Families of the crew were notified and were waiting for updates.

After nearly 12 hours, the wreckage was located in a mountainous area.

Rescue teams reached the site and found both crew members alive.

Officials said the crew had survived by making an emergency landing.

The aircraft had sustained significant damage but did not catch fire.

Investigators said the cause of the incident is still under review.

The Civil Aviation Authority said it would examine flight data and weather reports.

Cargo operators praised the quick response from emergency services.

The plane was on a domestic route transporting goods between two major cities.

Air traffic in the area was briefly diverted during the search.

Authorities confirmed that there was no threat to populated areas.

The crew is now receiving medical treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

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Burnett Munthali

Burnett Munthali is a Maravipost Political analyst (also known as political scientists) he covers Malawi political systems, how they originated, developed, and operate. he researches and analyzes the Malawi and Regional governments, political ideas, policies, political trends, and foreign relations.

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