Mnangagwa signs constitutional amendments extending Zimbabwe Presidential term to 2030

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed constitutional amendments that will extend his time in office to 2030.

The legislation was signed into law in Harare on Monday following approval by both houses of parliament.

Under the new amendments, presidential and parliamentary terms will be extended from five years to seven years.

The change means that the next general elections, previously due in 2028, will now be held in 2030.

Government officials said the extension is intended to provide greater stability and policy continuity.

“This will allow government to implement long-term development programs without interruption,” a statement from the President’s office said.

Critics immediately condemned the move as an effort to consolidate power.

Opposition parties argued that the amendment undermines democratic accountability.

Civil society groups also warned that longer terms reduce opportunities for voters to hold leaders to account.

Mnangagwa first came to power in 2017 following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe.

He was re-elected for a second and final five-year term in 2023 under the previous constitution.

The new law effectively resets the term limit clock and allows him to remain in office until 2030.

Legal experts said the amendments were passed with the required two-thirds majority in parliament.

The ruling ZANU-PF party holds a comfortable majority in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Regional bodies have not yet commented on the constitutional changes.

The United States and European Union have previously expressed concern over democratic backsliding in Zimbabwe.

Inside Zimbabwe, the announcement sparked protests in parts of Harare and Bulawayo.

Supporters of the president, however, welcomed the decision and gathered outside State House.

Analysts said the extension could have major implications for Zimbabwe’s political and economic future.

All eyes will now be on how the amendment shapes the country’s next electoral cycle.