Trump threatens fresh strikes on Iran “Tonight” hours after declaring ceasefire “Over”

WASHINGTON DC-(MaraviPost)-US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could carry out additional strikes against Iran as soon as Wednesday night.

The threat came just hours after he publicly declared that a ceasefire with Tehran was “over.”

Trump delivered the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Turkey.

“I’ll give a little warning: We’re going to hit them hard tonight,” he said.

The comments marked a sharp escalation following US attacks on Iranian targets the previous day.

Administration officials did not immediately specify the targets or scale of the potential new strikes.

But the president made clear that further military action was being actively considered.

The warning has heightened fears of a broader confrontation in the Middle East.

Trump accused Iran of breaching the fragile truce and of continuing behavior that threatens US interests and allies.

“We are not going to tolerate it,” he told reporters.

Iranian officials had not issued a formal response at the time of publication.

State media in Tehran earlier condemned the previous US strikes as unlawful aggression.

The exchange comes at a volatile moment for global energy markets.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil passes, remains at the center of concern.

Oil prices climbed in early trading following Trump’s remarks.

European and Asian leaders urged restraint and called for an immediate return to diplomacy.

The United Nations also warned that further escalation could have severe humanitarian and economic consequences.

US forces across the Gulf region have been placed on heightened alert.

Military analysts said the situation leaves little room for miscalculation.

For now, the world awaits whether Trump’s threat will translate into action within hours.

The standoff underscores how quickly tensions between Washington and Tehran can reignite.