“We have lost trust”: Bloemfontein residents decry continued operation of shops run by undocumented foreign nationals

BLOEMFONTEIN-(MaraviPost)-Residents of Bloemfontein in the Free State say they have lost all trust in government officials.

The frustration stems from the continued operation of shops owned by undocumented foreign nationals across the city.

For many community members, the issue is no longer just about trade, but about accountability and the rule of law.

They argue that local authorities have failed to enforce immigration and business regulations that are meant to protect both citizens and legal businesses.

On street corners and in township markets, spaza shops and general dealers run by foreign nationals remain open despite repeated complaints.

Residents claim that these businesses often undercut local traders by selling goods at lower prices and operating outside regulatory requirements.

The situation has fueled tension between South African shop owners and their foreign counterparts.

Community leaders say they have submitted petitions and held meetings with municipal officials, but little has changed on the ground.

“Every time we report, nothing happens,” said one resident who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

That sentiment of inaction has deepened a sense of abandonment among voters who feel their concerns are being ignored.

The loss of trust extends beyond business regulation to broader questions of service delivery and public safety.

Residents link the unchecked growth of informal shops to issues such as crime, poor waste management, and pressure on already strained municipal services.

Government officials have acknowledged the complaints but have offered few concrete timelines for enforcement.

They cite limited resources, legal processes, and the need to balance enforcement with human rights obligations.

However, for people in Bloemfontein, explanations are no longer enough.

They want visible action that shows laws apply equally to everyone.

The Free State has a long history of migration and trade, but residents say the current scale and lack of oversight are unprecedented.

Civil society groups warn that failing to address the issue risks pushing communities toward vigilantism.

That, they say, would undermine both social cohesion and constitutional democracy.

For now, residents say they will continue to organize, document violations, and demand answers from those elected to serve them.

Until then, the message from Bloemfontein is clear: trust, once lost, is difficult to restore without decisive government action.