Messi breaks down in tears as Argentina eleminate Egypt in 2026 World Cup

ATLANTA-(MaraviPost)-Argentina survived a late scare to defeat Egypt 3-2 in a pulsating Round of 16 encounter at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta that left Lionel Messi visibly emotional at the final whistle.

The historic match was played on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, inside the 300-foot high venue with its retractable roof and 360-degree halo video display in Atlanta, Georgia.

Messi celebrating equaliser goal against Egypt

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen wiping away tears as his teammates rushed to embrace him, a moment captured in the wild celebrations after the comeback.

From the opening whistle in a packed stadium, Egypt dominated the game from the first half with higher possession and sharper pressing.

The Pharaohs struck first in the 15th minute when Ibrahim finished clinically to put Egypt 1-0 up.

Egypt doubled their advantage in the 67th minute as Ziko found the net to make it 2-0.

The two-goal lead left Argentine supporters stunned and forced coach Lionel Scaloni to rethink his approach at halftime.

Argentina’s comeback hopes suffered an early setback when Lionel Messi missed a penalty kick midway through the second half.

Whatever was said in the dressing room worked, because Argentina came out with renewed intensity and began the fightback late.

Cristian Romero pulled one back in the 79th minute with a powerful header to make it 2-1.

Four minutes later, Messi completed his redemption by curling home in the 83rd minute to level the score at 2-2.

The goal marked his 106th for Argentina and sparked wild celebrations, with Messi pointing to the sky before being mobbed by teammates.

Egypt refused to surrender, and their persistence kept them dangerous as they pushed to hold on in the closing stages.

The final minutes became a test of nerves as Egypt pressed and Argentina searched for a winner.

In stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez struck in the 90th minute plus 2 to seal the win, capping Argentina’s incredible comeback and booking a spot in the quarterfinals.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also produced key saves late on to keep Argentina in the contest.

When the referee blew the final whistle, Messi fell to his knees, covered his face, and was visibly emotional as the magnitude of the comeback set in.

“It means everything to us,” Messi said afterward, his voice breaking. “We suffered, we fought, and we got the three points.”

Scaloni praised his captain’s leadership, calling the performance “a reflection of what this team is about — heart, resilience, and belief.”

For Egypt, coach Rui Vitoria said his team showed character and deserved more after controlling large spells, but must now exit the tournament.

The result puts Argentina through to the World Cup quarterfinals, while Egypt will head home after a brave performance.

On a night of drama, skill, and raw emotion in Atlanta, it was Messi’s tears that told the story — a legend still chasing glory, one game at a time.