Blatter questions FIFA over USA player Balogun ban reversal: 2026 World Cup

WASHINGTON DC-(MaraviPost)-Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has criticized FIFA’s decision to allow United States striker Folarin Balogun to play against Belgium after his World Cup suspension was lifted, raising concerns over political influence in football.

Blatter made the remarks after FIFA suspended Balogun’s automatic one match ban, which followed his red card during the United States’ victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The former FIFA chief argued that football decisions should be guided by rules, evidence and independent disciplinary bodies rather than political intervention.

He said red cards should never be overturned because of political phone calls, insisting that disciplinary processes must remain free from outside influence.

Blatter questioned FIFA’s direction, saying, “Football must never become a playground for political power,” while asking, “Quo vadis, FIFA?” a Latin phrase meaning “Where are you going, FIFA?” .

The controversy follows reports that U.S. President Donald Trump personally contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of Balogun’s suspension.

FIFA later announced that Balogun’s suspension had been suspended for a one year probation period under Article 27 of its disciplinary code, making him eligible for the Round of 16 match against Belgium.

The decision has sparked criticism from Belgian football officials, who questioned the timing and fairness of the ruling ahead of the knockout fixture.

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino welcomed the decision, maintaining that the original red card punishment had been too harsh for an accidental challenge.

Balogun, who has scored three goals at the tournament, is expected to boost the U.S. attack as the hosts aim for a place in the World Cup quarter finals.