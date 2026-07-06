Governance and Corruption Challenges Under the Peter  Mutharika regime

By Rick Dzida

It is well documented that corruption remains one of the most persistent challenges in Malawi’s political and institutional landscape.

While our country has established formal anti-corruption frameworks, including the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), critics still argue that systemic weaknesses, political interference, and selective justice have undermined these efforts.

During both the first and second term of Peter Mutharika’s leadership —hereafter referred to as APM—several issues have been raised regarding governance, accountability, and the rule of law.

A flashback a bit, during Mutharika’s earlier presidency (2014–2020), public dissatisfaction grew amid allegations of corruption and weak enforcement of accountability.

For instance, protests erupted in 2018 over corruption scandals, reflecting widespread perception that political leadership was not doing enough to curb graft.

Although political leaders such as Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda, Lazarus Chakwera and now Peter Mutharika often pledged to fight corruption, analysts have argued that lack of political will has historically been a major obstacle in Malawi’s anti-corruption efforts.

A recurring criticism has been the appointment or retention of individuals in public office such as Norman Chisale, Enoch Chihana, Richard Luhanga and many others despite facing corruption allegations.

Obviously, such practices undermine public confidence and create a perception that political loyalty outweighs integrity, a situation that is very undesirable.

While specific cases vary, governance reports indicate that corruption in Malawi is often tied to patronage networks and political appointments driven by personal or economic interests rather than merit.

For example, Brian Banda’s appointment as the Director General of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation has raised eyebrows as he has failed to produce his impeccable credentials necessary for the lucrative position.

Although the Anti-Corruption Bureau is legally mandated to operate independently, recent controversies have raised serious concerns.

Early this year, allegations emerged that the acting head of the ACB dishonestly handled the Amaryllis hotel financial scam, raising questions about conflicts of interest and institutional integrity.

Obviously, such developments reinforce long-standing fears that the anti-corruption institution is vulnerable to political influence.

Another major issue is the pattern where corruption suspects are arrested but rarely convicted. Many high-profile cases stall in court or result in suspects being released on bail.

Many corruption suspects such as Kezzie Msukwa are just roaming around inour cities with their bail documents in their pockets awaiting court trials for many years.

This scenario contributes to a perception of impunity, where legal processes exist but fail to deliver justice.

Of course, weak prosecution capacity, delays in the judiciary, and political interference are often cited as contributing factors.

In some cases, corruption charges against senior officials have been withdrawn.

For example, early this year, the government ordered prosecutors to drop major financial crime cases involving cabinet ministers and top officials namely Joseph Mwanaamveka, Norman Chisale, and many others.

Such decisions raise concerns about selective justice and whether anti-corruption efforts are applied consistently across political lines.

Furthermore, nepotism—favouring relatives or close associates in appointments—has been widely reported as part of Malawi’s governance challenges.

It is vital to appreciate that corruption in Malawi is not limited to financial crimes; it also includes abuse of power and favoritism, which distort public institutions and reduce efficiency.

Additionally, ethnic politics has also played a role in governance debates. Critics have accused political elites of favouring certain groups, particularly the Lhomwe tribe (associated with Mutharika), in appointments and resource allocation.

Such biased appointments include,but not limited to, political redeployment of professionals perceived to be supporters of previous regime, cabinet appointments, political appointments of Chief executive officers and director general of parastatal organisations, and political appointments of individuals for foreign embassy representation.

While such claims are politically sensitive and contested, they highlight the broader issue of identity-based politics influencing governance decisions.

It remains a fact that public appointments in our country are expected to follow legal and procedural frameworks.

However, reports suggest that these rules are sometimes bypassed, leading to irregular or politically motivated appointments as is in the case of Brian Banda.

This weakens institutional credibility and reinforces perceptions of state capture.

Furthermore, corruption in Malawi is not confined to one branch of government. It affects: the executive – through political patronage and procurement scandals; the judiciary – through delays and controversial rulings and law enforcement agencies – including police corruption and lack of public trust.

More broadly, corruption is described as ingrained in political and civil service culture, affecting multiple levels of governance.

In conclusion, corruption in Malawi is not merely a matter of individual wrongdoing—it is a systemic issue rooted in weak institutions, political interference, and limited accountability mechanisms.

While frameworks like the ACB exist, their effectiveness depends heavily on genuine independence, political will, and judicial efficiency.

Without these, arrests without convictions, dropped cases, and questionable appointments will continue to undermine public trust.

Ultimately, tackling corruption in Malawi requires more than policy promises. It demands structural reform, transparency, and a commitment to uphold the rule of law—regardless of political or personal interests