How long will Malawi continue tolerating corruption?

By Rick Dzida

It is unanimously agreed that corruption in Malawi is a multifaceted issue that has deep roots and significant implications for governance and development.

In fact, Malawi has changed many presidents with an anticipation that the country would be transformed to be a poverty free nation with corruption becoming history.

Unfortunately, poverty, corruption, underdevelopment and public service delivery continue to rock Malawi at an alarmingly increasing rate as presidents are paving way for each other after national elections.

Cashgate was reportedly highly during former Malawi President Joyce Banda’s rule

The daunting question still lingers, what has been the contributing factor to these vices despite changing governments from a medical doctor Kamuzu Banda, Business entrepreneur Bakili Muluzi, seasoned economist Bingu wa Mutharika, another Business entrepreneur Joyce Banda, pastor and hilosopher Lazarus Chakwera and now law Professor Peter Mutharika?

This piece will therefore endeavour to dissect the possible contributing factors that have accelerated poverty and corruption in Malawi.

For starters, why should we expect our leaders to fight corruption when we are aware that they ascend to power with the assistance from the contributions and sponsorship from corrupt politicians?

It is a fact that political parties often rely on funding from wealthy sponsors, some of whom have corrupt backgrounds.

This creates a cycle where political agendas are influenced by the interests of these sponsors rather than the needs of the electorate.

Are we then surprised that individuals with corruption charges such as Alfred Gangata, Richard Luhanga, Enoch Chihana and Norman Chisale, just to mention a few culprits, are entrusted with public positions?

Fortunately, Malawi has adequate laws to combat corruption.

However, corruption itself has choked the whole governance system such that those who are supposed to fight corruption are at the forefront benefiting from this vice.

For instance, the lack of action against parties and politicians who engage in voter bribery undermines the integrity of the electoral process.

This inaction perpetuates a culture of impunity, where corrupt practices are normalized and go unpunished.

During campaign period, incidents of politicians dishing out money in exchange for votes have been well documented and reported but the office of the Registrar General of political parties chooses to remain mute.

Furthermore, the fact that the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General is appointed by the sitting president raises concerns about the independence of the bureau.

Obviously the leadership of the ACB is obligated to be obedient to the executive as a result it is not pursuing cases against government officials or political allies.

It is not a surprise that current arrests are hugely targeted at corrupt individuals who are affiliated to the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) while there are no sacred cows in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Unfortunately, Malawians have realised that such arrests are just ceremonial since once corrupt politicians are apprehended and granted bail, their cases take centuries to attain closure.

Moreover, it is unfortunate that incidents of corruption have been reported in all three arms of government vis a vis the executive, judiciary, and legislature .

This scenario leads to erosion of public trust and a lack of accountability and transparency in institutions, making it difficult for citizens to seek redress or challenge corrupt practices.

Citizens and Civil society organizations (CSOs) are squarely to blame for the escalating corrupt practices in our country.

It is regrettable to note that while CSOs play a crucial role in advocating for transparency and accountability, their effectiveness in Malawi is being hampered by a lack of resources, political pressure, or public apathy.

For instance, some Malawians have questioned the state of political affiliation of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) that catapulted itself into hibernation when MCP took over government only to resurface now criticising the current DPP regime.

Additionally, how do ordinary citizens expect corruption to end when they don’t hold their leaders to account?

For instance, it is unfortunate that some DPP supporters don’t see anything wrong that DPP officials are engaged in corrupt practices just because the previous MCP government was doing the same. Can two wrongs aggregate into the right one?

This is why it is highly recommended that a multifaceted approach must be pursued to combat corruption effectively in our country.

First of all, we need to ensure that institutions like the ACB operate independently and are adequately funded in the fight against corruption.

Secondly, local citizens must be encouraged to participate in governance and hold their leaders accountable with the view of creating a culture of transparency.

This initiative can be achieved through education, awareness campaigns, and support for civil society organizations.

Furthermore, it is envisaged that implementing and enforcing stricter laws against corruption, including penalties for bribery and other corrupt practices, will potentially deter individuals from engaging in such malpractice.

It is a well accepted fact that Malawi is not island. Therefore, collaborating with international organizations and other countries will most likely provide additional resources and expertise in combating corruption.

Lastly but not least, research has substantiated that promoting transparency and accountability in government spending and decision-making processes helps to build trust and reduce opportunities for corruption.

In conclusion, addressing corruption in Malawi will require concerted efforts from all sectors of society, including government, local citizens, international community, civil society, and the private sector. It is not a one man show.