Cash cow deepens in Malawi roads: But who is going to tame the fraud?

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Allegations of informal payments on Malawi’s roads are once again emerging, with minibus operators claiming that some roadside traffic officers are collecting daily cash from public transport vehicles sometimes earning more than the drivers and conductors they regulate.

According to several operators interviewed by Maravipost, the situation has become part of their daily operating costs, especially on busy urban routes where minibuses are frequently stopped for routine checks.

One conductor, Jeremiah Phiri (not his real name), described what he called

“unofficial charges” demanded at different points along the route, saying the payments have become so frequent that they significantly reduce daily profits.

He alleged that some officers stationed along high-traffic routes around Area 25 and surrounding stages collect around MK3,000 or more per vehicle per stop, particularly when a minibus is found to have exceeded passenger capacity or committed minor traffic violations.

“In some cases, we are stopped several times in a single trip. By the end of the day, the money we hand over on the road can be more than what the owner expects us to deposit,” he claimed.

Phiri further alleged that on some routes, roadside checks have become predictable income points for operators in uniform, especially during peak hours when minibuses are under pressure to meet passenger demand.

He claimed that a single busy stage can generate over MK200,000 daily in such payments, although these figures could not be independently verified.

The allegations point to growing frustration among public transport operators, who say the repeated stops and payments are affecting their earnings and, in some cases, encouraging overloading as drivers attempt to meet income targets.

Transport sector stakeholders have in the past raised concerns about informal payments on roads, warning that such practices if left unchecked could undermine trust in enforcement systems and increase the cost of public transport for ordinary passengers.

Operators are now calling for clearer enforcement procedures, reduced roadside delays, and stronger oversight mechanisms to ensure that traffic regulations are applied transparently and fairly.

At the same time, they argue that reforms in traffic management and enforcement could help restore confidence and ensure that both officers and transporters operate within clear legal and financial boundaries.