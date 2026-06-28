Trade Ministry, NPM embrace local manufacturers, pledge support

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The government has commended local companies for their resilience and continued contribution to the economy despite ongoing economic challenges, including foreign exchange shortages and power supply disruptions.

Speaking on Friday, June 26, 2026 during industries tours organised by National Product Magazine (NPM) with Trade Ministry in Kanengo, Lilongwe, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Edgar Tembo said government recognises the critical role played by manufacturers in job creation and value addition.

Tembo acknowledged that many businesses are struggling to import raw materials due to limited access to foreign exchange but assured industry players that government remains open to collaboration in finding sustainable solutions.

“If these companies are facing challenges, our doors are open. We are ready to work together to find solutions because these industries employ many Malawians,” said Tembo.

He further noted that government has made progress in improving the business environment, particularly in streamlining the issuance of business licences to enhance the ease of doing business in the country.

However, industry leaders expressed concern over persistent operational constraints affecting production capacity.

Managing Director of Paramount Holdings, Mahesh Ghedia, cited foreign exchange shortages and frequent power outages as major setbacks, saying they continue to disrupt production and limit industrial output.

Ghedia appealed to government to fast-track the digitisation of export licence applications, arguing that an improved system would enhance efficiency and help exporters contribute more foreign exchange to the economy.

“In general, businesses are facing many challenges, including shortages of raw materials.

We need adequate supplies of soya, while load shedding continues to reduce our productivity,” he said.

On her part, Chief Executive Officer of Lehome Future, Lefunati Tambala, called for stronger policy support to promote locally manufactured goods and encourage public procurement from domestic producers.

Tambala said increased preference for local products by government and large institutions such as hotels would help stimulate growth in the manufacturing sector and expand employment opportunities.

“I would like to ask government and large institutions, including hotels, to award more contracts to local manufacturers.

This will enable us to employ more people because not everyone can work in government or secure white-collar jobs,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tembo revealed that Malawi is currently facing a trade deficit estimated at around MK3 billion, noting that government is developing policies aimed at narrowing the gap through import substitution and boosting local production.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting domestic industries as a key driver of economic recovery and sustainable growth.

The tour comes barely a month after NPM successfully recognised 48 local companies, individuals for excellent work in production for 2026 Middle-Year Awards.