The 1983 Mwanza Murders: Malawi’s unhealed wound

By Ruth Limula

On the morning of 28 May 1983, near Chiweta village in the Choma district, the bodies of three former cabinet ministers and one sitting Member of Parliament (MP) were recovered from the Lunsemfwa River.

The men were identified as Messrs including Dick Matenje, Aaron Gadama, Tweitza Saaulula, and backbench lawmaker David Chiwanga.

What was initially reported as a motor accident swiftly hardened into one of the most enduring mysteries in Malawi’s political history: the Mwanza Murders.

A decade later, on 23 August 1993, The Nation newspaper, under the masthead “Freedom of expression the birthright of all,” returned the nation’s attention to that unresolved tragedy.

With systematic rigor and forensic clarity, the publication interrogated the official narrative and restored public discourse to a matter long shrouded in rumor and silence.

The initial reports of the time, carried by the state media and by the Daily Times, stated that the four men had died when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into the river. Government leaders denied allegations of foul play and asserted that investigations would continue.

Yet, as The Nation observed, the circumstances invited scrutiny. Why were the four men travelling together in a black Nissan Bluebird bearing registration number ZN 538, a vehicle not officially allocated to any of them?

Why were they all seated in the back? How did the car leave the road under such conditions? The absence of an eyewitness in 1983 allowed speculation to flourish, but it also denied the public the evidentiary foundation required for closure.

The significance of the 1993 edition of The Nation lay in its stated purpose: to present testimony from an individual who claimed to have been officially involved in the aftermath of the deaths. For the first time, a publication within Malawi committed itself to printing an account from someone who purported to have direct knowledge, promising to “reveal all he knows about the deaths.”

This was more than journalism. It was an act of civic duty. In a period of national transition, the re-examination of the Mwanza case served as a barometer of the country’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

The article also drew a deliberate parallel to an earlier tragedy. It recalled the 1969 deaths of Cabinet Ministers under Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda, which the then President had ordered investigated with dispatch.

By juxtaposing the state’s swift response in 1969 with the prolonged ambiguity surrounding 1983, The Nation framed the Mwanza case not merely as a criminal inquiry, but as a test of institutional integrity.

The editorial tone was not sensational. It was measured, systematic, and rooted in the principle proclaimed on its front page: that freedom of expression is the birthright of all.

To ask questions, to demand answers, and to publish testimony, however uncomfortable, is the essence of a free press.

More than four decades after the events at Mwanza, the case remains emblematic. It stands at the intersection of power, memory, and justice.

The 1993 publication did not purport to provide final answers. Instead, it reaffirmed a fundamental premise of democratic society: that no event, however politically sensitive, should be placed beyond inquiry.

As Malawi continues to strengthen its democratic institutions, the Mwanza Murders endure as a reminder.

A nation that confronts its past with courage, and that insists upon truth through due process, is a nation that honors both its dead and its living.

The questions first posed on 23 August 1993 have not lost their weight.

At their core, they remain questions about the kind of republic Malawi aspires to be: one governed by clarity rather than conjecture; by law rather than silence.