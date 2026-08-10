UK reconsiders net zero timetable amid cost concerns

LONDON— (MaraviPost)-The UK government is considering whether to adjust the timetable for its clean-energy transition amid concerns about the financial impact of meeting its net zero commitments on households.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh has stressed the need to balance the government’s climate ambitions with affordability, raising the possibility that some elements of the transition could be delayed.

According to The Times of London, Fahnbulleh said ministers were examining how to maintain progress towards cleaner energy while ensuring that the cost of the transition does not place excessive pressure on consumers.

The Labour government has committed to significantly reducing fossil-fuel generation and achieving a largely clean electricity system by 2030, supported by major investment in renewable energy, including wind and solar power.

Fahnbulleh said the government needed to maintain public support for renewable energy while taking into account the financial pressures facing households.

The debate also comes amid wider questions over government policies aimed at reducing emissions from transport.

Reports have suggested that ministers are considering changes to regulations governing the sale of new vehicles, potentially allowing petrol-powered cars to make up a larger proportion of new vehicle sales towards the end of the decade.

Under current rules, vehicle manufacturers are required to increase the proportion of zero-emission vehicles they sell as the UK moves towards ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

The government has nevertheless maintained that the 2030 target for ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars remains in place.

A government spokesperson said ministers remained committed to increasing electric vehicle adoption and supporting investment in the UK’s automotive industry.

The government has also pointed to rising electric vehicle sales and financial incentives intended to encourage consumers to move away from conventional petrol and diesel vehicles.

The emerging debate highlights the political challenge facing the UK government as it seeks to reconcile ambitious climate targets with concerns over household finances, energy costs and industrial competitiveness.

Any significant change to the timetable could affect investors, energy companies and vehicle manufacturers, while potentially reigniting political debate over the government’s long-term environmental commitments.

Further details on possible changes to the clean-energy programme and electric vehicle regulations are expected as the government reviews its approach.