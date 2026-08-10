CCJP demands Veep Ansah’s UK trip accountability

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has asked first Vice President, Jane Ansah, to account for her December 2025 trip to the United Kingdom.

CCJP wants Ansah to tell Malawians whether she used her personal money or government money and the number of people that travelled with her.

The demand comes following the chaos that surrounded Ansah ‘s trip in December last year where she traveled for her husband’s 80th birthday celebration.

Leaked documents in December showed that Ansah’s private trip would cost taxpayers MK2.3 billion, a development dismissed by her office.

Later, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology said the VP’s trip would cost MK168 million and that only five officers would travel with her

And State House said the VP had assured that she would use her personal resources for the trip.

“The office of the VP should indeed come out and be transparent about the trip as is stipulated in the Public Finance and Management Act and the Constitution.

“This will assist very much especially to the general public that they are sufficiently informed on the expenses that were incurred during the trip,” said CCJP national coordinator Lewis Msiyadungu.

“The VP like all political and elected politicians hold power on trust on behalf of Malawians. It is in that spirit that there should be accountability demonstrated from the VP office on the trip,” added Msiyadungu.

The leaked December communication showed that Ansah was going to travel with two personal assistants, five security officers, protocol, medical and administrative officers, her brother Bona Mjojo and a special guest.