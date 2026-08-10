How Malawi’s Scorchers shock football pundits to qualify 2027 World Cup?

…..Scorchers Make History, Qualify for First-Ever Women’s World Cup

……Ghana 1-2 Malawi…

By Edwin Mbewe

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Scorchers have made history by qualifying for their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup after reaching the semifinals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Scorchers secured the historic qualification with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ghana at Al Madina Stadium in Morocco on Sunday night, sending Malawian football fans into celebrations both at home and abroad.

Ghana made a flying start to the quarterfinal encounter, taking the lead in the sixth minute through Chantelle.

Malawi, however, responded almost immediately, with star forward Temwa Chawinga restoring parity in the 10th minute.

Both sides continued to push for the decisive goal, but neither could find a breakthrough before halftime as the contest remained finely balanced at 1-1.

Malawi returned from the break with renewed determination and began to exert pressure on the Ghanaian defence.

In the 66th minute, Ireen Khumalo came close to putting the Scorchers ahead when her stunning free-kick from just past the centre circle forced the Ghanaian goalkeeper into a difficult save, with the ball being parried away for a corner.

Coach Lovemore Fazili then made a change in the 75th minute, bringing on Vanessa Chikupira for Asimenye Simwaka as Malawi continued to display remarkable resilience against one of Africa’s established football powers.

With time running out, tension mounted among Malawian supporters following the match on DStv, who desperately waited for the goal that would send their team into the history books.

Their wish was finally granted in the 78th minute.

Rose Kabzere found the back of the net after receiving a brilliant assist from Temwa Chawinga, giving Malawi a priceless 2-1 lead.

The Scorchers then held firm through the closing stages, defending their advantage with determination until the final whistle confirmed their place in the semifinals-and, more importantly, secured Malawi a historic ticket to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.

From Underdogs to Contenders

Malawi entered the tournament as underdogs but have quickly emerged as serious title contenders.

The Scorchers announced their arrival in emphatic fashion by shocking defending champions Nigeria 3-2 before defeating Egypt 3-1 in their opening two Group C matches.

Their route to the quarterfinals was, however, complicated after Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia all finished level on six points.

Zambia defeated Malawi 2-1, meaning the qualification places had to be determined through the tournament’s tie-breaking regulations.

Despite that setback, Malawi progressed and have now gone a step further by eliminating Ghana and booking their place among the final four.

Semifinal Awaits

The Scorchers will now face Algeria in the semifinal as they continue their remarkable campaign in Morocco.

Hosts Morocco will take on Cameroon in the other semifinal.

The four semifinalists-Malawi, Algeria, Morocco and Cameroon-have all secured qualification for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup.

For Malawi, however, the achievement carries an even greater significance.

The Scorchers are no longer simply participating in the tournament; they are now among the teams chasing continental glory.

A place in the World Cup has already been secured.

The Scorchers will now turn their attention to an even bigger prize —

a place in the WAFCON final and the chance to make Malawian football history once again.