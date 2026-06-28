Africa celebrates record nine teams in 2026 World Cup round 32

ATALANTA-(MaraviPost)-Africa has made FIFA World Cup history after nine of its 10 representatives qualified for the Round of 32 on Saturday, marking the continent’s biggest ever presence in the knockout stage of the global tournament.

The historic achievement was confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage with Algeria, Ghana and DR Congo becoming the latest African nations to secure qualification and join Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Cape Verde.

Algeria booked their place after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Austria, while DR Congo defeated Uzbekistan 3-1. Ghana also progressed despite suffering a 2-1 defeat to Croatia after doing enough in their previous matches to qualify as one of the tournament’s best third placed teams.

The expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup allows the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, together with the eight best third placed teams, to advance to the Round of 32, creating more opportunities for nations to reach the knockout stage.

Tunisia were the only African side to miss out after failing to collect enough points to progress from the group stage.

The nine African teams through to the Round of 32 are Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Cape Verde, Algeria, DR Congo and Ghana.

South Africa finished second in Group A with four points, while Morocco secured second place in Group C with six points. Egypt also qualified as runners up in Group G with six points and Cape Verde progressed from Group H with five points after three group matches.

Ivory Coast advanced as runners up in Group E with six points, while Algeria booked their place as one of the best third placed teams with four points following their 3-3 draw against Austria.

DR Congo also qualified as one of the best third placed teams after collecting four points, including their crucial victory over Uzbekistan.

Senegal progressed from Group I after finishing second with three points, while Ghana advanced as one of the tournament’s best third placed teams with four points, completing Africa’s record haul of nine teams in the Round of 32.