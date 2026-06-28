2026 Zambia Election: Mundubile makes roadside push in Lumezi as Tonse Pamodzi courts Eastern Province voters

LUNDAZI-(MaraviPost)-Opposition presidential candidate Brian Mundubile entered Lumezi Constituency in Zambia’s Eastern Province on June 27, 2026, in a campaign stop verified by his official channels.

He arrived as the standard-bearer of the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance, which is contesting the Aug. 13 general elections under the NRPUP banner.

Mundubile was accompanied by his running mate, Makebi Zulu, as part of the alliance’s Eastern Province tour.

Alliance officials said the delegation traveled exclusively by road after citing difficulties in clearing air travel manifestations.

The road-only itinerary included stops in Lundazi and Lumezi before the Lumezi rally, according to the campaign.

Addressing residents in Lumezi, Mundubile centered his platform on four immediate priorities for the region.

He pledged to rehabilitate the Chipata-Lundazi road, which residents have long cited as a constraint on trade and access to services.

He also promised infrastructure upgrades for traditional chiefs’ palaces, framing the move as respect for customary institutions.

The candidate further outlined plans for targeted economic relief and a model of community-driven resource management.

His visit to Eastern Province comes as the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance seeks to consolidate support ahead of the August vote.