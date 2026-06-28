Malawi FA Chief Haiya lauds football fraternity after successful 2026 AGM

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya has commended the football fraternity in the country for contributing to the success of the 2026 FAM Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach Hotel in Salima on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Haiya expressed gratitude to FAM’s member associations, affiliates, committees, national teams, Secretariat, stakeholders, partners, and invited guests for their active participation and commitment to the development of football in the country.

Reflecting on the year under review, the FAM 1 said the association had made significant progress in implementing the four strategic pillars of its 10-Year Transformative Strategic Plan.

He said the achievements include strengthening grassroots football, expanding youth development pathways, investing in Talent Academies and Schools of Excellence, promoting women’s football, enhancing the capacity of coaches, referees, and administrators, and improving governance and compliance.

Haiya said these milestones were the result of teamwork, a shared vision, and collective responsibility demonstrated by clubs, regional and district football structures, committees, players, coaches, referees, volunteers, partners, and the FAM Secretariat.

He also thanked all stakeholders for their continued support and commitment to transforming football in the country.

Looking ahead, Haiya called on all football stakeholders to remain united, saying FAM exists to serve and support every affiliate and that the association’s success depends on collective effort.