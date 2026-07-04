Malawi Court under pressure as DPP drops former client Yunhua Lin’s corruption case

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s hard-earned reputation as a leader in the fight against wildlife crime and corruption is facing one of its biggest tests yet, as the High Court weighs a controversial application by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Fostino Maere to discontinue a corruption case involving his former client, convicted Chinese wildlife trafficker Yunhua Lin.

The move has sparked public outrage, raised serious questions about conflict of interest and prosecutorial independence, and triggered growing calls for transparency and accountability from both government institutions and civil society.

The controversy deepened this week after the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) broke its silence, expressing disappointment over the attempt to withdraw the case and revealing that it was never consulted on the decision.

The case against Lin, a convicted wildlife trafficker whose prosecution had become a symbol of Malawi’s determination to dismantle transnational wildlife crime networks, was widely regarded by local and international observers as a critical test of the country’s commitment to fighting corruption and organised crime.

But conservationists and anti-corruption campaigners were stunned when Maere—who represented Lin as his lawyer before being appointed DPP—directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to discontinue the proceedings.

Court documents filed by ACB Chief Legal and Prosecution Officer Peter Sambani show that on May 21, the DPP instructed the bureau to withdraw the case.

“I am advised that the Director of Public Prosecutions, in consultation with other relevant authorities, has, in exercise of his powers, instructed the Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau… to withdraw these proceedings so that the misconduct of the involved prison officials should be handled administratively,” Sambani stated in an affidavit before the High Court.

The withdrawal request came after the trial had already commenced and prosecutors had paraded three out of 18 witnesses prepared .

For many observers, the timing of the move has only intensified suspicions and demands for answers.

Speaking to the media, DNPW Director Brighton Kumchedwa described the decision as a major blow to the country’s fight against wildlife crime.

“This is a heavy setback to us as a department conserving wildlife and fighting poaching, wildlife trafficking and corruption, and indeed to the nation at large considering the international recognition we have earned through our efforts in combating these crimes,” said Kumchedwa.

The department’s admission that it was not consulted has further fuelled concerns about how and why the decision to withdraw the case was reached.

The controversy has also united conservation and governance groups. In a joint statement, 12 Malawian conservation organisations warned that abandoning the prosecution risks undoing years of progress in combating organised wildlife crime and could seriously damage public confidence in Malawi’s justice institutions.

The organisations also questioned whether Maere’s previous role as Lin’s lawyer created a conflict of interest.

“Although he formally ceased representing Mr Lin Yun Hua upon assuming public office, the circumstances surrounding this case inevitably raise questions about potential conflicts of interest and impartiality in prosecutorial decision-making,” the groups said.

They have demanded a full public explanation and called on the DPP to recuse himself from any decisions involving his former client.

The case now places enormous pressure on the judiciary and other state institutions. At stake is not only the fate of one prosecution, but also public confidence in whether powerful and well-connected individuals can be held accountable under Malawi’s laws.

Legal analysts and campaigners argue that the authorities can no longer afford silence. They say Malawians deserve clear answers on why a case that had already reached trial and involved numerous witnesses should suddenly be abandoned, particularly when the decision is being made by a prosecutor who once represented the accused.

As public scrutiny intensifies, the High Court’s pending decision is being viewed as a defining moment for Malawi’s anti-corruption credentials and its commitment to equal justice before the law.

When contacted on the status of the matter, ACB lead prosecutor Peter Sambani said the bureau is still awaiting the court’s determination because the presiding judge is currently engaged.

Until that ruling comes, one question continues to dominate public debate: Will Malawi’s institutions defend the integrity of the fight against corruption and wildlife crime, or will a cloud of unanswered questions be allowed to erode years of progress and public trust?