Visionary Mukhitho turns Mutharika’s pledge into results

By Jones Gadama

Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhitho is being hailed as the driving force behind Malawi’s renewed security gains, after his actions aligned closely with President Peter Mutharika’s promise to make the country safer.

Mukhitho took center stage in Lilongwe on Wednesday when he opened the SADC Public Security Sub-Committee meeting.

He told delegates from across Southern Africa that threats like cybercrime, human trafficking, wildlife crime, violent extremism, climate shocks and pandemics cannot be handled alone.

His call for joint intelligence and cross-border operations set the tone for regional cooperation under Malawi’s leadership.

At home, the minister’s hands-on style is already showing impact. Months ago, Mukhitho led a ministerial tour to Nsanje and Chikwawa with Mary Navicha, Dr. Ben Phiri, Dr. Shadrick Namalomba and Norman Chisale, following community alarm over reports of missing male private parts. Since that intervention, such cases have disappeared from police records in the area.

The wider crime picture has also shifted. Nsanje Police Station recorded 335 cases from January to June 2026, compared to 500 in the same period in 2025.

That is a 33 percent decline. Road accidents also fell, from six to four.

Officer-in-Charge McLeod Mtunduwatha said community policing teams deserve credit, while District Commissioner Sandram Naluso linked the calmer environment to stronger governance and development.

Station Executive Committee Chair Mike Dansa said the units still need equipment like reflector jackets, whistles and gumboots, but noted morale is higher after government’s visible presence.

Supporters say Mukhitho has brought real change to the ministry by moving from statements to action.

His approach, they argue, mirrors Mutharika’s campaign commitment to tighten security, strengthen community policing, and deliver measurable results.

With SADC now rallying behind Malawi’s proposals and districts like Nsanje reporting fewer crimes, Mukhitho’s tenure is being framed as proof that Mutharika’s “winning team” can convert pledges into public safety on the ground.