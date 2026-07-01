Senegal rebalances power: Parliament wins bigger role as presidential authority is curbed

By Jones Gadama

Dakar is at the center of a major constitutional shift after Senegal’s National Assembly approved reforms that expand the legislature’s powers while placing new limits on the presidency, in a move widely seen as a step toward stronger democratic checks and balances.

The reform, reported under the Society category by Face2Face Africa, marks one of the most significant changes to Senegal’s governing framework in recent years.

Lawmakers voted to give Parliament greater oversight and legislative authority, reducing the scope of unilateral executive action that had defined previous administrations.

Analysts say the changes are aimed at preventing the concentration of power in the presidency.

Under the approved reform, Parliament will have expanded capacity to scrutinize executive decisions, influence appointments, and shape policy direction.

At the same time, the presidency’s ability to act without legislative consent has been curtailed, a development proponents argue will make government more accountable to citizens.

The National Assembly’s approval reflects growing public demand for institutional reforms across West Africa.

Senegal has long been regarded as one of the region’s more stable democracies, but debates over executive overreach have intensified in recent years.

Supporters of the reform say it addresses those concerns directly by strengthening the legislature as an independent branch of government.

Political observers note that the timing is significant.

With Senegal navigating economic pressures, youth unemployment, and regional security concerns, the reform could reshape how decisions are made on critical issues from budgeting to security policy.

A stronger Parliament is expected to provide more space for debate, minority representation, and citizen input before major laws are passed.

Civil society groups have welcomed the development as a “democratic correction.”

They argue that limiting presidential authority does not weaken the state, but instead builds public trust by ensuring that no single office can dominate the political system.

Critics, however, caution that the practical impact will depend on implementation.

They point out that constitutional text must be matched by political will, adequate parliamentary resources, and a culture of independent lawmaking. Without those, they warn, the new powers risk remaining on paper.

For President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s administration, the reform presents both an opportunity and a test.

It signals a willingness to embrace institutional change, but it also means governing in a system where executive directives will face closer legislative review.

Regional stakeholders are watching closely. Senegal’s model of constitutional reform could influence neighbors grappling with similar debates about executive power and democratic consolidation.

If fully operationalized, the changes could redefine Senegal’s political balance for the next decade.

For now, Dakar has signaled a clear direction: more power to Parliament, fewer unchecked presidential prerogatives, and a renewed emphasis on shared governance.

The National Assembly’s vote is therefore being framed not just as a legal amendment, but as a political statement about how Senegal intends to govern going forward.