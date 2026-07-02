Fresh Chilima’s plane crash Inquiry: Deep communication gaps across Malawi Govt security structures exposed

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The ongoing ad-hoc parliamentary inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the June 10, 2024 plane crash that claimed the life of Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others is steadily uncovering significant communication and coordination gaps across key government institutions, including the Malawi Defence Force and other senior security and administrative structures.

What was initially anticipated as a narrow technical investigation has gradually expanded into a broader institutional examination of how information is shared, escalated, and acted upon within government particularly during emergencies involving national security and high-profile operations.

Testimonies presented before the committee over recent sittings have come from a diverse range of witnesses, including individuals linked to the victims and those connected to the operational chain of events.

Among those appearing before the inquiry are spouses of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima, including Mary Chilima, as well as Mabvuto Ngwilinji, spouse of the late Flora Selemani, the pilot among others ,their testimonies have added a deeply human dimension to what remains a highly technical and sensitive investigation.

Their statements have revisited the sequence of events leading up to and following the crash, pointing to apparent delays, inconsistencies, and unclear communication channels at critical moments when timely coordination was essential.

As proceedings continue, the inquiry is increasingly focusing on systemic weaknesses within institutions responsible for aviation safety, emergency response, and security coordination.

Officials from various departments have been questioned on standard operating procedures, decision-making hierarchies, and inter-agency communication frameworks areas where evidence suggests coordination breakdowns may have contributed to confusion during the incident.

The Malawi Defence Force has also faced scrutiny regarding its coordination with civilian authorities during emergency response operations, raising broader concerns about the effectiveness of civil-military interoperability in crisis situations.

Observers following the hearings say the inquiry has moved beyond reconstructing the timeline of the crash.

It is now increasingly centred on identifying institutional shortcomings that may have wider implications for national disaster preparedness and crisis management systems.

The emotional testimony from family members, combined with detailed technical submissions from officials, has turned the hearings into a rare intersection of personal grief and institutional accountability.

As the inquiry progresses, the committee is expected to present recommendations aimed at strengthening communication systems, improving inter-agency coordination, and addressing structural weaknesses that could help prevent similar failures in future national operations.

For many observing the proceedings, the central question has shifted from what happened on that day to why communication systems at the highest levels failed when they were needed most.