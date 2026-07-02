Kamuzu stadium closure disrupts football revenues

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPos)-The continued closure of Kamuzu Stadium has reduced football revenue since the 2026/27 FDH Premiership season kicked off in April, forcing top clubs to host their home matches outside the commercial city.

The stadium was closed after failing to meet the required standards and is awaiting completion of rehabilitation works and a fresh inspection before it can reopen.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) Treasurer General Ali Mwachande said the closure has affected gate collections as FCB Nyasa Bullets and Mighty Wanderers have been forced to play their home matches away from Blantyre.

Since the start of the league campaign, Bullets have been using Joyce Chitsulo Stadium in Mwanza for home fixtures, while Wanderers have been hosting their matches at Zomba Stadium.

Mwachande said although both clubs continue to attract large crowds wherever they play, the absence of football at Kamuzu Stadium has significantly reduced match day revenue generated in Blantyre.

Commenting on matter, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture spokesperson Macmillan Mwale said a fresh inspection will be conducted before a final decision is made on the stadium’s readiness.

Mwale said rehabilitation works resumed after people who had been temporarily sheltered at the stadium following their repatriation from South Africa due to xenophobic attacks vacated the facility.

He said work on the remaining sections is expected to be completed within two weeks, after which the FAM Club Licensing Committee will inspect the stadium.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Abdul Chiwalo said the association is ready to conduct the inspection as soon as it is notified that the rehabilitation works have been completed.