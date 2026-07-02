Malawi FA appoints Sudesh Singh as technical adviser for Scorchers’ WAFCON campaign

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Sudesh Singh as Technical Adviser to the Malawi Women’s National Football Team, the Scorchers, ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals.

The appointment was announced by FAM as the Scorchers intensify preparations for the continental tournament. Singh will work alongside head coach Lovemore Fazili and performance analyst Tyrese Steyn.

According to FAM, the move follows a directive from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) requiring the coach leading a team at WAFCON to hold a CAF A Licence.

Singh will provide technical guidance to the coaching bench while Fazili remains the team’s head coach throughout the tournament.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya said the decision should not be interpreted as a lack of confidence in Fazili’s abilities.

Haiya explained that Singh’s role is purely that of a technical adviser, adding that the association remains fully satisfied with Fazili’s leadership of the Scorchers.

Fazili welcomed the addition of Singh to the technical panel, saying the extra expertise will strengthen the team’s preparations and improve their chances of performing well at the tournament.

He said working with experienced professionals creates a positive environment for both the coaching staff and players.

Singh also expressed his commitment to helping Malawi succeed, saying he has built a strong relationship with the country over the years.

He revealed that he has closely followed the progress of the Scorchers for a long time and is ready to contribute his experience to the team’s campaign.

Despite Malawi being drawn into what many have described as the “group of death,” featuring defending champions Nigeria as well as Zambia and Egypt, Singh said he believes the Scorchers can compete and produce positive results.

Sudesh Singh is a South African football coach and technical expert who has worked with the South African Football Association (SAFA) as a coach educator and has vast experience in youth football development.

The Scorchers are expected to use the expanded technical team as they prepare for one of the toughest assignments in their history, with hopes of making a strong impression at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.