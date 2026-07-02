Saudi Crown Prince shifts Iran strategy from pressure to cease-fire

RIYADH-(MaraviPost)-Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia pressed President Trump earlier to cripple Iran.

The early push was framed around Riyadh’s concerns over Tehran’s regional influence and nuclear ambitions.

Saudi officials at the time argued for a more aggressive posture to contain Iran’s activities across the Middle East.

Later, the Crown Prince urged a cease-fire as tensions threatened to escalate into wider conflict.

The shift signaled a recalibration toward de-escalation and diplomatic engagement from the Kingdom.

Analysts in Riyadh said the move reflected Saudi Arabia’s interest in stabilizing oil markets and protecting critical infrastructure.

Now, the Crown Prince is pursuing his security priorities with a renewed focus on border protection and regional deterrence.

Those priorities include strengthening air defenses, expanding intelligence cooperation, and securing maritime routes in the Gulf.

Saudi policymakers have also emphasized economic diversification and protecting Vision 2030 projects from external shocks.

Diplomats note that Riyadh is balancing pressure and dialogue to maintain leverage while avoiding a broader war.

For now, the Kingdom’s approach appears centered on securing its immediate security interests while keeping channels open with Washington and regional partners.