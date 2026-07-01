England fight back to reach 2026 World Cup round of 16

ATLANTA-(MaraviPost)-England came from behind to beat DR Congo 2-1 and book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in a thrilling Round of 32 match played in Atlanta, United States, on Wednesday.

DR Congo stunned England by taking the lead in the seventh minute through Brian Cipenga, who capitalized on a defensive error before firing past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to register his first international goal and give the African side an early advantage.

England struggled to break down DR Congo’s disciplined defence for much of the match, with goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi producing several impressive saves to frustrate the Three Lions.

Despite trailing for most of the game, England continued to press forward as head coach Thomas Tuchel made tactical changes in search of an equaliser.

Substitute Anthony Gordon made an immediate impact by delivering a cross that Harry Kane headed home in the 75th minute to level the scores.

Kane completed England’s comeback in the 86th minute with a powerful strike from outside the box, sealing a 2-1 victory and sending his side into the next round.

The two goals took Kane’s FIFA World Cup tally to 13, moving him ahead of Brazilian legend Pele and strengthening his challenge for the tournament’s Golden Boot.

Although DR Congo exited the tournament, the Leopards earned praise for a spirited performance, with Cipenga’s goal providing one of the highlights of their historic first appearance in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

England will now face Mexico in the Round of 16 on July 5 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with a place in the quarter finals at stake.