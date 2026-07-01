How Janet Karim coined the name that renamed Ndirande

By Jones Gadama

Ndirande is one of Malawi’s most famous townships. Today, most people in Blantyre call it ‘Ndixville’ without knowing where the name came from. Few realize it was born on an editor’s desk.

Jones Gadama of Maravi Post caught up with seasoned journalist Janet Karim, who says the name started while she was editing the late George Matewere’s Kwinyani column at Blantyre Newspapers Limited.

“Madam Karim, thank you so much for your time. Most people in Blantyre today call Ndirande ‘Ndixville’ without knowing where it came from. But we understand it started with you, on your editor’s desk, while working on the late George Matewere’s Kwinyani column. I’d love to take you back to that moment and hear the story in your own words.”

What do you remember about the exact day or issue when you first wrote “Ndixville” while editing Kwinyani? What was the story or line about Ndirande that prompted it?

I do not remember the exact day or article when I changed/created another name for Ndirande. In creating the name, I was trying to bring life or add humor to the Kwinyani column. Another name I coined was Kwinks, an abbreviation of the column name. What was going through your mind as Assistant Editor when you decided to coin a new name for Ndirande instead of using the original?

I was trying to infuse the author’s previous humor into the column. Sometimes writers get writer’s block, and creating ‘Ndixville’ energized Mr. Matewere. The columnist was the late George Matewere. Did you discuss the name “Ndixville” with him first, or did you just insert it during editing? How did he react?

I did not discuss the name change with Mr. Matewere. But he adopted the name changes — Ndixville, Ndixvie, and Kwinks — in his future articles. What I did is called ‘editor’s privilege’. The author liked the editing privileges that I took by using them in his articles. Why “Ndix” and why “ville”? What tone or image of Ndirande were you trying to capture with that combination?

I studied French in elementary and high school, and ville is French for village. Ndix was something I created at my editor’s desk. It could have been Ndirandeville, but I abbreviated the town’s name to Ndix. There were also times I used Ndixie or just Ndix. Was “Ndixville” meant to sound playful, tough, stylish, or something else about Ndirande’s character at that time?

The creation of Ndixville was just an attempt to infuse humor into the article in front of my desk. I am a native of Ndirande, so using it for the character Kwinyani, aka Kwinks, was very close to my heart. I am a Ndixvillian. Did you consider other names before settling on “Ndixville”?

No. Ndixville was the name I settled on and later added the abbreviations. Remember, I am also an author. Creation in words is our second nature. How did other staff at Blantyre Newspapers Limited react when “Ndixville” started appearing in Kwinyani and Daily Times/Malawi News?

They were okay with it. After all, the contributor was pleased with the editing. He told them as much. At the time, did you think the name would leave the newspaper and become what people on the streets call Ndirande today?

It makes me smile and I welcome the usage. As an author and journalist, there are many things we put in our writings that become part of our diction. Like the term “mutu biiii” was first used in Malawi by former President Kamuzu Banda. That is why I always encourage teams to articulate and put titles on office bearers. Looking back, what does it mean to you that many people in Blantyre now use “Ndixville” but don’t know it started on your editor’s desk?

I am fine with it. I did not create it on my own. I give thanks and glory to my God. He guides me in my writing. Also, editing is done in many media house newsrooms by nameless professionals called editors. That’s the name of the game. If you could send a message to the current generation in Ndirande who identify with “Ndixville”, what would you tell them about where the name came from?

I would say, “Hello fellow Ndixville citizens.” There are many phrases I associate with it, like n’Jano, n’Catherino, n’Janeti, n’Heleni, n’Robati, Mbex, Njax, and many others.