AYRA STARR RELEASES ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM STARRGIRL

“breakout star” – Variety“Ayra Starr continues her rapid rise… setting the stage for the next phase of her international breakout” – Pitchfork“responsible for expanding the world’s view of what music from Africa sounds” – ELLE “a formidable and industrious artist whose music resonates globally.” – GRAMMY.com“undeniably one of the most magnetic pop stars around” – OkayAfrica Today, 2x GRAMMY-nominated, 3x MOBO Award-winning global Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr released her new album Starrgirl. Listen HERE – out now via Mavin Records/Republic Records. With Ayra’s hypnotic allure and magnetism, Starrgirl allows her audience to enter a new universe where she is the North Star. Across 16 tracks, the project delivers the perfect summer soundtrack, accompanied by star-studded collaborations including ZAYN, Leon Thomas, Wizkid and more blending Afrobeats, R&B and Pop. The project is anchored by Ayra’s recent hit singles, “Where Do We Go” and “Tornado.” Ahead of the album, Ayra made her Tiny Desk debut during Black Music Month, where she delivered a standout performance and premiered “Tornado” live for the first time. In April, she made her daytime television debut with a special guest appearance on TheJennifer Hudson Show, where she delivered a showstopping performance of “Where Do We Go.” “Where Do We Go” has earned over 1.3 billion streams worldwide since its debut, which was followed by an electric remix with superstar DJ and style icon Peggy Gou. Listen to the remix HERE. Now with over 7 BILLION global streams, 1 BILLION YouTube views and a string of instantly-recognizable collaborations across different genres; it is clear Ayra Starr brings her culture with her wherever she goes – breaking barriers and creating ‘firsts’ for African artists. Ayra Starr had an outstanding year in 2025, hitting many new milestones. Her hit single ‘Rush’ amassed over 500 million Spotify plays, with Ayra becoming the first African female artist to have two songs achieve this feat on the streaming platform. She notably earned her second GRAMMY nomination for “Best African Music Performance” for her hit single ‘Gimme Dat‘ featuring Wizkid at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards, scooped two MOBO Awards and became the first female artist in 16 years to win Best African Music Act, and also picked up her first BET Award for Best International Act.

STARRGIRL TRACKLIST:1. Dangerous2. Amazing (feat. kwn)3. Gimme Dat (feat. Wizkid)4. Pressure (feat. Leon Thomas)5. Tornado6. Midnight in newyork7. Hot Body8. Ms Paper (feat. Theodora)9. Dance10. Where Do We Go 11. Who’s That Girl (feat. Rema)12. Misunderstood13. Letter to God14. Heaven Baby (feat. ZAYN)15. Treasure16. Hot Body Remix (feat. Danny Ocean)