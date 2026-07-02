FDH bank Plc commits MK100bn credit facility towards Golomoti-Monkey Bay Turnoff Road Rehabilitation

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank Plc, through its Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) division, has extended a MK100 billion credit facility to Roads Fund Administration for the rehabilitation of the Golomoti – Monkey Bay Turnoff Road corridor along the M10 route.

This partnership aligns with the Malawi Government strategy to enhance connectivity and strengthen Malawi’s transport sector. Additionally, the project aims to unlock economic activity by boosting trade and tourism.

Speaking at Sauya Primary School ground in Mangochi on Thursday, July 2, 2026 during the groundbreaking ceremony for the rehabilitation of the Golomoti – Monkey Bay Turnoff Road, Chief Executive Officer FDH Financial Holdings William Mpinganjira expressed happiness for the venture.

“FDH Bank Plc is proud to contribute to national economic priorities, delivering impactful infrastructure investments that support economic growth and enhance the lives of Malawians

“As a homegrown and homebred Bank, FDH Bank Plc recognises that robust road infrastructure is the backbone of Malawi’s economic growth,” says Mpinganjira.

He added, “Financing this project underscores the Bank’s deepening commitment to fostering sustainable economic development. Once completed, the project is expected to significantly spur economic and tourism activities, as the route serves as a key gateway to Lake Malawi.

“Through the Corporate and Institutional Banking division, we deliver impactful solutions that drive real socio-economic progress. The rehabilitation of Golomoti Monkey Bay Turnoff Road demonstrates FDH Bank’s underlying philosophy that infrastructure development is a pathway to a thriving economy”.

In his remarks, The Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, lauded the bank for the timely support towards the country’s development agenda.