How one Arizona woman funded her father’s memory care

PHOENIX-(MaraviPost)-Katrina Rose, a 20-year-old woman from Arizona, faced a life-changing situation when her father, Jerry, suffered a serious work accident.

The fall led to multiple health problems, including a stroke, hydrocephalus, and later advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

His condition quickly worsened and required constant medical care.

The cost of his treatment became extremely high, reaching around $75,000 every year for specialized memory care.

Without proper insurance support, Katrina struggled to manage these expenses.

She was working in a grocery store at the time, but her income was not enough to cover her father’s medical needs.

As the only family member available to care for him locally, she made a difficult decision.

She left her job and became his full-time caregiver.

Later, to support his treatment financially, she started creating content on an online subscription platform.

Over time, her work brought in significant income, earning between $20,000 and $25,000 per month.

With this income, Katrina was able to provide better care for her father.

She eventually moved him into a professional 24/7 memory care facility.

This ensured he received proper medical attention and support at all times.

Her story gained attention online.

It sparked discussions about the rising cost of healthcare.

It also highlighted how families struggle to afford long-term medical treatment.

Her experience showed how some people are forced to make very difficult choices in order to care for their loved ones.