Alleged Penis Theft and Forced Confession in Rivers State

By Leo Igwe

People accused of magically stealing people’s genitals have often been beaten and made to admit to the offence. The case of Daso, from Ogan-Ama, Okrika Mainland, Rivers State, amply illustrates an anomaly. An advocate, Westkey Gogo, visited Daso shortly after the police released him on bail. He recounted to Mr Gogo what happened on Monday, 22 June 2026: “I went for football training in Igurita. While returning home, I passed a POS stand where I noticed a man staring at me. I did not know him, and I am not sure he knew me either. We neither greeted nor had any physical contact. As soon as I walked past him, he suddenly shouted, ‘Thief! Thief!’ Within seconds, more than thirty people surrounded me. They began accusing me of making the man’s manhood shrink and then became non-functional”.

He further explained the ensuing mob action: “I was never allowed to explain myself because I was slapped and severely beaten. The assault was so intense that I nearly collapsed”. But officers from the local vigilante group, Official Security Planning and Anti-Crime Control (OSPAC), and the police later arrived. Daso describes what happened: “When OSPAC security personnel arrived, they also joined in beating me. They threatened me repeatedly, leaving me confused and frightened. Because of the pressure and violence, I started agreeing to many of the accusations. Later, the police arrived, led by an officer named Emma. Some members of his team also assaulted me and threatened to hang me upside down if I did not confess. Under such intimidation and duress, I had no choice but to agree to the allegations”. Mr. Daso reported that during the assault, he lost his ATM card and an unspecified amount of cash. The mob also tore his clothes. Mr Gogo also noted that Daso had a cut on his head. An officer of OSPAC cut him with a knife in the course of torturing him.

Mr. Daso repeatedly expressed his gratitude to AFAW, stating that without the organization’s intervention, he believed that he could have been left in police custody. He thanked AFAW for ensuring that his case received attention and for providing support during a difficult period.

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches declares that those who make accusations of magical stealing of the penis raise false alarms and should be prosecuted and jailed. As the case of Daso has shown, the innocent are accused, abused, and violated; those accused of penis theft admit under duress. The mob beat them to admit guilt, to accept that they did what they did not do. In some cases, security officers, including the police, torture and force them to confess to a crime they never committed. AfAW is consulting its lawyers at the moment and may bring a fundamental rights case against those who accused, tortured, and forced Daso to confess and admit to a crime he never committed.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches