Economic experts lauds Mutharika’s economic recovery measures as inflation drops to 20.8%

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Economic think tank leader Professor Malango Chinthenga has commended the government of President Peter Mutharika for taking fundamental steps toward achieving macroeconomic stability in Malawi.

His remarks follow the release of the latest Consumer Price Index by the National Statistical Office (NSO), which showed that inflation dropped to 20.8% in July, down from 21.1% in June this year.

According to Professor Chinthenga, the decline signals a positive trajectory for economic recovery.

“Such inflation declines benefit Malawians through preserved purchasing power and protected savings. For businesses, stable prices create a conducive environment for growth,” he said.

Economic recovery has been one of the key objectives consistently emphasized by President Mutharika, who has frequently stressed the importance of sound policies to safeguard both households and businesses.

The NSO data shows this is the second consecutive month that inflation has declined, following government measures that include fiscal discipline, improved fuel supply, and stabilization of food prices.

Government has also re-engaged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and reduced non-essential expenditure as part of efforts to restore macroeconomic stability.

Analysts say continued stability in prices and availability of essential commodities will be critical in sustaining the downward trend in inflation.