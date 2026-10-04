Malawi’s Flames off to Angola with AFCON hopes on the line

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-By the time the Flames walk into Estádio 11 de Novembro on Tuesday night, 6th October 2026, the message will be simple; win in Luanda and seize control of the race.

Malawi have arrived in Angola with momentum, belief and three precious points in the bag as they prepare for a high-stakes 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Palancas Negras.

According to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), The Flames flew out of Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Sunday morning, 4th October with head coach Kalisto Pasuwa naming a 24-member squad for a match that could have a major bearing on Malawi’s qualification hopes.

The Flames opened their Group B campaign in style, edging South Sudan 2-1 at Bingu National Stadium on September 25.

It was a hard-fought victory, but one that gave Malawi the perfect start.

Now comes the bigger test.

Luanda Awaits

Angola will be determined to turn Estádio 11 de Novembro into a fortress after beginning their campaign with a valuable 0-0 draw against Egypt.

For Malawi, however, the equation is clear; another victory would send the Flames to six points and potentially put them back on top of Group B.

Egypt currently lead the group with four points from two matches, while Malawi have three points from their opening game. Angola sit on one point, with South Sudan yet to open their account.

That makes Tuesday’s encounter more than just another qualifier.

It is a battle for early control of the group.

Pasuwa Bolsters His Squad

Pasuwa has freshened up his squad by bringing in three players who were not involved in the victory over South Sudan.

Ekhaya FC goalkeeper Amos Sande, Silver Strikers midfielder Robert Saizi and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Chawanangwa Gumbo have all been drafted into the travelling squad.

Their inclusion gives Pasuwa additional options as Malawi prepare for what is expected to be a physically demanding encounter.

There is also a welcome boost in attack, with Mozambique-based striker Richard Mbulu making the trip and available for selection.

After scoring twice against South Sudan, the Flames will hope their attack can again deliver when the pressure is at its highest.

History Gives Angola the Edge

History, however, offers Malawi little comfort.

The Flames have faced Angola 10 times, winning three, drawing two and losing five.

Malawi’s most recent victory over the Palancas Negras came in 2016, when the Flames produced an impressive 3-0 win in the COSAFA Cup.

The two sides subsequently played out goalless draws in 2017 and 2018.

But when it comes to the AFCON stage, Angola have enjoyed the better of the rivalry.

Malawi beat Angola 1-0 in an AFCON qualifier in 2002, only for Angola to hit back with a crushing 5-1 victory in the return match in 2003.

Angola also defeated Malawi 2-0 at the 2010 AFCON finals in Luanda.

The Flames will therefore have another piece of history to rewrite when they step onto the pitch on Tuesday.

A Chance to Make a Statement

Malawi’s recent AFCON journey has been a story of highs and disappointments.

The Flames qualified for the 2021 AFCON finals and went on to make history by reaching the Round of 16, their best-ever performance at the tournament.

But they failed to qualify for the 2023 and 2025 editions.

The 2027 campaign therefore represents another opportunity to get Malawi back among Africa’s elite.

And after opening with three points, the Flames know exactly what is at stake.

Six points would change the complexion of Group B.

A defeat, meanwhile, could drag Angola level with Malawi and make the group considerably tighter.

With Egypt waiting in November, Malawi cannot afford to let the opportunity slip.

For Pasuwa and his men, Tuesday night is about more than three points.

It is about belief.

It is about momentum.

And, perhaps most importantly, it is about sending a message that the Flames are ready to fight for their place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The road to AFCON runs through Luanda — and Malawi are ready for the battle.

Flames Squad

Goalkeepers: George Chikooka, William K. Thole, Amos Sande.

Defenders: McDonald Rameck, Gomezgani Chirwa, Emmanuel Nyirenda, Charles Petro, Dennis Chembezi, Blessings Mpokera.

Midfielders: Blessings Singini, Dominic Lloyd Njaliwa, Francisco Madinga, Peter Ng’ambi, Yankho Singo, Chawanangwa Gumbo.

Forwards: Patrick Mwaungulu, Babatunde Adepoju, Gaddie C. Chirwa, Adiel Kaduya, Mayele Malango, Festus Duwe, Ephraim Kondowe, Richard Mbulu, Robert Saizi.