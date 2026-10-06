Angola punish defenceless Malawi Flames: 2027 AFCON qualifiers

By Shaffie A Mtambo

LUANDA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Flames have suffered their first defeat in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after losing 3-1 to Angola on Tuesday night at Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.

The MaraviPost Sports Desk followed the match through SuperSport TV, as Angola secured three points after making a strong start and capitalising on their chances against the Flames.

Angola took an early lead just two minutes into the match through Milson, putting Malawi under pressure from the opening stages.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 38th minute when Mabululu scored to give Angola a 2-0 lead before half-time.

Malawi reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage time when Angola defender Kialonda Gaspar put the ball into his own net in the 45+2nd minute, sending the Flames into the break trailing 2-1.

The Flames returned for the second half hoping to find an equaliser, but Angola remained dangerous and eventually restored their two-goal advantage.

Miro scored Angola’s third goal in the 70th minute to seal a 3-1 victory and hand Malawi their first defeat of the qualifying campaign.

Following the result, Egypt lead Group B with four points, having scored five goals in their two matches, while Angola are second with four points and three goals scored from two games.

Malawi are currently third with three points from two matches, having scored three goals and conceded four, while South Sudan sit at the bottom without a point after two matches. South Sudan have conceded seven goals and scored only one.

The Flames had started their campaign positively with a 2-1 victory over South Sudan at Bingu National Stadium on September 25, but Tuesday’s defeat has left them needing to collect points in their remaining Group B matches.

The battle for qualification therefore remains open, with Malawi needing a strong response in their next fixtures to keep their hopes of reaching the 2027 AFCON finals alive.