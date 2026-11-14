CAIRO-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s senior national football team, the Flames, suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Egypt in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Friday night at Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

The defeat came in a Group B encounter in which the hosts dominated proceedings, with former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scoring twice to complete a convincing victory for the According to Super support tv.

Egypt made a fast start to the match, taking the lead just six minutes into the first half through Nasser Maher, who capitalised on the hosts’ early dominance.

Four minutes later, Omar Marmoush doubled Egypt’s advantage in the 10th minute, putting the Flames under immediate pressure.

Malawi struggled to contain the Egyptian attack as the hosts continued to create scoring opportunities, with Mohamed Hany adding the third goal in the 38th minute to give Egypt a comfortable 3-0 lead at half-time.

The Flames returned for the second half with an improved performance, showing better organisation and determination as they attempted to reduce the deficit.

However, despite their efforts to keep the hosts at bay for much of the second half, Malawi could not find a breakthrough against the Egyptian defence.

Salah eventually extended Egypt’s lead in the 83rd minute, taking advantage of another opportunity to make it 4-0.

The former Liverpool star then completed his brace in stoppage time, converting a penalty to seal Egypt’s emphatic 5-0 victory.

The result has dealt a major blow to Malawi’s hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Pamoja Africa Cup of Nations, leaving the Flames with an uphill task ahead of the return fixture.

Following the result, Egypt lead Group B with seven points, followed by Angola in second place with four points, while Malawi occupy third position with three points. South Sudan remain at the bottom without a point.

The Flames will have an opportunity to respond when they host Egypt in the return fixture on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Another defeat would leave Malawi facing a difficult route to securing qualification for the continental showpiece.