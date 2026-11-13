HRCC calls for Malawi Army deployment as fuel black market deepens

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has called on government to deploy the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) at selected filling stations to restore order and combat illegal fuel trading amid persistent shortages.

Addressing the news conference on Friday, November 13, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe, co-hosted by HRCC Board Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba and Board Member Desmond Mhango the organisation wants the military to support police operations for at least two to three weeks.

HRCC says Malawi’s fuel crisis has gone beyond procurement and importation challenges with suspected illegal activities contributing to shortages despite continued fuel deliveries into the country.

The organisation says its investigations conducted in border districts between October 15 and 31, 2026, established that fuel intended for the domestic market was being diverted through cross-border smuggling and unauthorised trading.

The grouping further reports that some fuel station operators are allegedly withholding available stocks to create artificial shortages and sell the commodity through illegal channels at inflated prices.

HRCC says it observed an average of more than 85 fuel trucks entering Malawi daily through Mwanza and Songwe borders during its three-day monitoring exercise.

Despite these deliveries, the organisation says fuel shortages continued to affect the central and southern regions, while the northern region experienced relatively better availability.

The committee has acknowledged government’s efforts to mobilise fuel supplies and commended the Ministry of Energy and the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) for initiatives aimed at addressing the crisis and combating illegal fuel vending.

HRCC says foreign exchange shortages remain one of the major obstacles affecting the country’s ability to import adequate fuel, arguing that the crisis should not be blamed entirely on the Minister of Energy.

It has therefore urged the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) and National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) to strengthen coordination in securing foreign exchange and ensuring reliable fuel procurement and distribution.

The organisation has also proposed that government engage foreign governments, banks and other institutions to explore ways of increasing foreign currency inflows, including through trade in locally produced commodities such as tobacco, soya, paprika, gold and groundnuts.

On security, HRCC wants a coordinated operation involving the Malawi Police Service, MDF, National Intelligence Service, Malawi Revenue Authority, MERA, NOCMA and the Ministry of Energy to investigate and dismantle illegal fuel trading networks.

It says investigations should extend beyond roadside vendors to include transporters, storage facilities, financiers, beneficiaries, licensed operators and public officers suspected of participating in illegal activities.

The committee has further called for unannounced inspections of fuel stations and depots, saying authorities should independently verify reported stock-outs against delivery records and available stocks to establish whether fuel has genuinely run out or is being deliberately withheld.

HRCC has also raised concerns over motorists jumping queues, vehicles blocking public roads and some minibus and motorcycle operators allegedly buying fuel for subsequent decanting and resale.

The organisation has urged government to provide regular updates on fuel procurement, deliveries and distribution while strengthening transportation routes, particularly the deteriorating Chiweta road section, which it says threatens the movement of essential supplies as the rainy season approaches.

Meanwhile, HRCC has cautioned against demonstrations specifically targeting the Minister of Energy and demanding her resignation, arguing that such action would be counterproductive because the crisis involves several government institutions.

It says citizens have the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression but should direct their demands towards practical solutions and ensure that all responsible institutions are held accountable.

HRCC says it will continue monitoring the situation through community engagements, field assessments and stakeholder consultations, while urging Malawians to observe queue discipline, avoid unnecessary fuel stockpiling and report suspected illegal activities.